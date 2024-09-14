print-icon
"Shock To System": Europe Hammered With Cold Blast & Snow

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024 - 11:35 AM

"Shock to the system," Scottish meteorologist Scott Duncan wrote on X, adding, "Unusually strong cold is pouring south out of the Arctic into Europe right now. This is an ideal setup for deep fresh snow accumulations in the Alps and flooding in Central Europe." 

According to Bloomberg data, average temperatures across Austria reached nearly 80°F at the beginning of the month, with a sharp drop over the last two weeks, with temps expected to plunge into the mid-40s this weekend. 

Snow is disrupting travel across the Alps at higher altitudes. At lower altitudes, heavy rain is falling across Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic. 

Here's more from Bloomberg

Austrian railways halted trains between Salzburg and Klagenfurt due to snow, and issued a nationwide appeal to postpone travel. Snow is falling as low as 700 meters (2,300 feet), with as much as 200 centimeters (79 inches) forecast at high altitudes in the four days through Monday.

Less than a week after parts of Switzerland were baking in late-summer heat, up to 45 centimeters of snow is forecast for eastern regions above 1,600 meters. At the Aiguille du Midi, reached by France's highest cable car in the resort of Chamonix, the temperature dropped to -16C (3.2F) on Friday.

Skier magazine Powder published snowy webcam footage from Zugspitze, Germany. 

More of the same in Kitzbühel, Austria. 

Meanwhile, in Italy...

Climate alarmists will somehow blame cow farts and Taylor Swift's private jet on cold and snow in Europe.  

