"Shock To System": Europe Hammered With Cold Blast & Snow

"Shock to the system," Scottish meteorologist Scott Duncan wrote on X, adding, "Unusually strong cold is pouring south out of the Arctic into Europe right now. This is an ideal setup for deep fresh snow accumulations in the Alps and flooding in Central Europe."

According to Bloomberg data, average temperatures across Austria reached nearly 80°F at the beginning of the month, with a sharp drop over the last two weeks, with temps expected to plunge into the mid-40s this weekend.

Snow is disrupting travel across the Alps at higher altitudes. At lower altitudes, heavy rain is falling across Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Here's more from Bloomberg:

Austrian railways halted trains between Salzburg and Klagenfurt due to snow, and issued a nationwide appeal to postpone travel. Snow is falling as low as 700 meters (2,300 feet), with as much as 200 centimeters (79 inches) forecast at high altitudes in the four days through Monday. Less than a week after parts of Switzerland were baking in late-summer heat, up to 45 centimeters of snow is forecast for eastern regions above 1,600 meters. At the Aiguille du Midi, reached by France's highest cable car in the resort of Chamonix, the temperature dropped to -16C (3.2F) on Friday.

Skier magazine Powder published snowy webcam footage from Zugspitze, Germany.

More of the same in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Meanwhile, in Italy...

Snow in Italy on September 12th! Climate can't be reduced to CO2. Those who do that are the scientific fools of our era. pic.twitter.com/Pi34HKIk22 — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) September 13, 2024

🚨 Snow today at Passo Gardena, Dolomites - Italy 🇮🇹



A spectacular and unexpected September snowfall, considering that we are technically still in summer ❄️pic.twitter.com/5ub1MucHKD — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) September 12, 2024

Snow is falling locally below 700m in NE Italy, historic event not remembered in memory life this time of the year.

Let's expect even full monthly records low to fall.

In the meanwhile temperatures will rise again >27C in the Arctic Circle in Russia and break records. pic.twitter.com/lUDVRucUJt — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) September 13, 2024

