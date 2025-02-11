"Significant Winter Storm" Threatens Washington, DC

A winter blast is expected today across the Mid-Atlantic, including the Washington-Baltimore metro area, while Philadelphia and New York City could see snow. Ice storms are expected in Western North Carolina.

"Impactful winter weather is expected today and tonight as snow and freezing rain are expected to spread across the Ohio Valley, Central Appalachians, and Mid-Atlantic states," the NWS Weather Prediction Center wrote in an early morning update on X.

Private weather forecaster NY NJ PA Weather noted on X, "Based on the 12Z and 18Z data, I feel confident about the current snow forecast" for the Mid-Atlantic area into the Northeast.

Capital Weather Gang's DC Snow Forecast:

"Over 80 million people are under winter weather alerts, spanning from coast to coast, as snow and rain are already underway in the Ohio Valley," Fox Weather reported.

It's just a matter of time before FlightAware's Misery Map of Flight Cancellations begins stacking up across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast airports.

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci explained in a short video that this winter storm setup is "weird."

DMV folks — our snowstorm is a weird setup.



We don’t have much of a surface low. Just some stubborn cold and nearby.



But moisture rides in on mild southwesterly winds at the mid levels. Then we get a temperature clash called “frontogenesis.”



Here’s how that makes snow: pic.twitter.com/fulnLFuRM6 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) February 10, 2025

