Snow Threat For "Midwest Into Appalachians" Next Week 

by Tyler Durden
Computer models are signaling the potential for a snowstorm to develop by the end of next week, impacting areas across Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. 

"Huge storm potential next week with similarities to Nov 25 1950. Upper low bellies through with heavy midwest into Appalachians snow later next week," meteorologist Joe Bastardi wrote on X. 

"Keeping an eye on a big time storm potential across the Ohio Valley into the mid-atlantic/northeast Wednesday into Thursday," meteorologist Ryan Kane wrote on X. 

Kane noted, "Models continue to suggest a very strong ULL. Lots snow coming for Appalachians! Will be tracking this over the next few days." 

Here's what others are saying about accumulating snow threats next week...

White Christmas?

Lots of snow in Europe?

All eyes are on the end of next week. 

