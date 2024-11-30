print-icon
Snowpocalypse Strands Drivers Along I-90 In Lake Erie Area 

by Tyler Durden
The lake-effect snowstorm that pummeled Great Lakes communities on Friday and into the early morning hours on Saturday has stranded drivers along a large stretch of Interstate 90 in Pennsylvania. 

Meteorologist Ryan Maue wrote on X this morning that some towns along Lake Erie could receive feet of snow after this is all over. 

Real-time traffic data from TomTom shows that a 100-mile stretch of Interstate 90 from Ashtabula, Ohio, to Derby, New York, is plagued with major delays and road closures due to the snowpocalypse.

Dramatic footage posted on X shows hundreds of motorists were stuck in snow drifts.

The eastern half of the US has been plagued with chilly temps and multiple rounds of winter weather so far. 

Whatever happened to Greta, the spokeswoman for the global warming industrial complex heavily invested in 'green' tech (much of which comes from China), reading scripted talking points about how the world would end in fiery doom if we didn't all give up our petrol-burning cars and hamburgers? 

