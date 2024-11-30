Snowpocalypse Strands Drivers Along I-90 In Lake Erie Area
The lake-effect snowstorm that pummeled Great Lakes communities on Friday and into the early morning hours on Saturday has stranded drivers along a large stretch of Interstate 90 in Pennsylvania.
Meteorologist Ryan Maue wrote on X this morning that some towns along Lake Erie could receive feet of snow after this is all over.
Updated weather model dumps 63" of snow in 48 hours on the Tug Hill Plateau. ❄️— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 30, 2024
📈 3-4 feet more along Lake Erie.
(HRRR 06z) pic.twitter.com/QQWcgob1i0
Real-time traffic data from TomTom shows that a 100-mile stretch of Interstate 90 from Ashtabula, Ohio, to Derby, New York, is plagued with major delays and road closures due to the snowpocalypse.
Dramatic footage posted on X shows hundreds of motorists were stuck in snow drifts.
NEW VIDEO:— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 30, 2024
Drivers have found themselves stranded on I-90 overnight due to the EXTREME lake effect #snow that has brought impacts over the last 36 hours.
Some areas along The Great Lakes have already seen up to 2 FEET of snow, and it's not letting up yet.#NYwx pic.twitter.com/FKm4glUnsq
🚨#BREAKING: Numerous drivers are stranded as 80+ miles of I-90 have been shut down due to extremely dangerous travel conditions by heavy lake effect snow⁰— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 30, 2024
📌#Buffalo | #Newyork ⁰⁰Numerous drivers are currently stranded as approximately 80+ miles of Interstate 90, between… pic.twitter.com/NNuo1hZbFf
The eastern half of the US has been plagued with chilly temps and multiple rounds of winter weather so far.
amazing block #winterpart2 pic.twitter.com/Nlruyt3NIS— PV-Forecast (@PvForecast) November 30, 2024
Below average eastern temperatures will continue through the first week of December before a change.— Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) November 30, 2024
In the second week, the western ridge is forecast to retrograde, allowing some milder air masses to slide east.
These temperature contrasts may encourage stormier conditions. pic.twitter.com/vcH0H4Wl12
