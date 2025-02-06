State Of Emergency Declared In Santorini After Quake Swarms Shake Island

Greek authorities declared a state of emergency in Santorini following days of "intense" earthquake swarms rattling the island. The strongest quake, registering a magnitude of 5.2, struck on Wednesday.

Santorini has declared a state of emergency due to the seismic activity (over 7,700 registered since Jan 26th).



Authorities have warned of a high landslide risk in parts of the island, prompting school closures and the dispatch of rescue teams. Residents have been advised to… pic.twitter.com/ta5BTf023b — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 6, 2025

Vasilis Karastathis, director of the Geodynamic Institute, told local media outlet ERT News that "seismicity continues at the same pace as in previous days, intense."

#Grecia 🇬🇷 Isla 🏝️ de #Santorini, después de 800 Sismos de más de 4.0 Grados Richter en menos de 28 Días , se a Vuelto a Despertar el Volcán 🌋 en la Isla 🏝️ Santorini, los Habitantes que se Negaron a ser Evacuados , los van a Sacar de ⚠️🚨 Emergencia 🚨⚠️, Miércoles 5 de Febrero… pic.twitter.com/53rUXLgtwI — borderlínea.mx (@borderlineason) February 5, 2025

"We have a fairly high number of earthquakes with magnitudes above 4," Karastathis said, adding, "We are still in the middle of the road. We have not seen any thinning, any sign that it is heading towards retreat."

So far, more than 12,000 people have left the island due to concerns that larger quakes could be a precursor to the next "big one," potentially triggering a tsunami. About 7,700 tremors have been reported in less than a week.

Earthquake surge prompts state of emergency on Greek island of Santorini pic.twitter.com/b0i63FywyS — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2025

"Late on Thursday, trucks were seen disembarking from ferries loaded with generators. In a further sign of emergency services being relocated to the island, it was announced that social workers and psychologists would be dispatched to Santorini," The Guardian noted.