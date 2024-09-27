Structural Supports Of North Carolina Dam "Compromised" As Officials Warn "Imminent Failure" 

The remnants of Hurricane Helene have dumped torrential rains across the southeastern US, particularly in Florida's Big Bend region and up the coast into the Carolinas. In western North Carolina, officials have issued urgent evacuation orders, warning residents to move to higher ground as a dam collapse could occur.

In a Facebook post, Rutherford County Emergency Management told residents that Lake Lure Dam's "structural supports" have been compromised but are currently holding.

"Evacuations have occurred from the Dam to Island Creek Road. Evacuation sirens are sounding downstream of the dam. Emergency personnel are working with the structural engineers and are going house to house to ensure all citizens have been evacuated," Rutherford County officials said in a Facebook post shortly after lunch.

🚨 URGENT: DAM FAILURE IMMINENT IN RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC



This would be CATASTROPHIC.



All residents below the Lake Lure Dam are being ordered to evacuate IMMEDIATELY, as massive amounts of rain from Hurricane Helene is expected to cause the dam to break.



GET OUT NOW! A dam… pic.twitter.com/8uPWcXviqn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 27, 2024

Earlier, Rutherford County officials told residents around the dam to evacuate to higher ground immediately. They warned, "Dam failure imminent!! Evacuate to higher ground immediately!!"

URGENT: FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR THE LAKE LURE DAM! DAM FAILURE IMMINENT! RSIDENTS BELOW THE DAM NEED TO EVACUATE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY! #ncwx https://t.co/InksFUUYF6 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 27, 2024

"Terrible situation taking shape over at Lake Lure," WSOC meteorologist Keith Monday wrote on X.

Terrible situation takin shape over at Lake Lure. pic.twitter.com/LgvRqlA7lk — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 27, 2024

WSOC provided more clarity into the dire situation playing out around Lake Lure Dam.

The failure will impact neighbors in Cleveland County as well. The sheriff's office asked anyone who lives along Waterway Drive, Abes Mountain Road, and the Broad River to evacuate. ... Lake Lure is a small lake town located about 30 miles east of Asheville. The town is next to Chimney Rock, which is home to an iconic North Carolina hike of the same name.

Not good.

Freaking disaster in #asheville right now.



I’m seeing bad things come out of #georgia too.



The #lakelure #dam is located 27 miles from Asheville.



Grok provides some good context for #ncwx and #helene



- **Dam Height and Water Volume**: Lake Lure Dam is approximately 120 feet… pic.twitter.com/4YQfbx8a7m — Frank Fighting For Freedom 🇺🇸 (@thinktankfranks) September 27, 2024

🚨 #BREAKING: At least 50 patients and staff are trapped on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Tennessee



This is terrifying.



Emergency crews attempted to evacuate people by ambulance and boats, but the water began rising way too quickly and and is moving too rapidly to… pic.twitter.com/2uaw8B6gdy — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 27, 2024

BREAKING NEWS:

I-40 will be closed for months due to washout between Knoxville, TN and Asheville, NC. This is major!! Lake Lure NC Dam about to bust. Evacuations initiated. pic.twitter.com/FzXFvpvUAk — Cliffy (@Cliffearle1) September 27, 2024

Another dam failure.

From Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis:



EMERGENCY ALERT: The Waterville Dam has suffered a catastrophic failure. Evacuation of all of Downtown Newport immediately. pic.twitter.com/T3AE5ekncx — Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) (@TennesseeEMA) September 27, 2024

*Developing...