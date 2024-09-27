print-icon
Structural Supports Of North Carolina Dam "Compromised" As Officials Warn "Imminent Failure" 

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Sep 27, 2024 - 10:00 PM

The remnants of Hurricane Helene have dumped torrential rains across the southeastern US, particularly in Florida's Big Bend region and up the coast into the Carolinas. In western North Carolina, officials have issued urgent evacuation orders, warning residents to move to higher ground as a dam collapse could occur. 

In a Facebook post, Rutherford County Emergency Management told residents that Lake Lure Dam's "structural supports" have been compromised but are currently holding. 

"Evacuations have occurred from the Dam to Island Creek Road. Evacuation sirens are sounding downstream of the dam. Emergency personnel are working with the structural engineers and are going house to house to ensure all citizens have been evacuated," Rutherford County officials said in a Facebook post shortly after lunch. 

Earlier, Rutherford County officials told residents around the dam to evacuate to higher ground immediately. They warned, "Dam failure imminent!! Evacuate to higher ground immediately!!"

"Terrible situation taking shape over at Lake Lure," WSOC meteorologist Keith Monday wrote on X. 

WSOC provided more clarity into the dire situation playing out around Lake Lure Dam. 

The failure will impact neighbors in Cleveland County as well. The sheriff's office asked anyone who lives along Waterway Drive, Abes Mountain Road, and the Broad River to evacuate.

...

Lake Lure is a small lake town located about 30 miles east of Asheville. The town is next to Chimney Rock, which is home to an iconic North Carolina hike of the same name.

Not good. 

Another dam failure. 

*Developing... 

