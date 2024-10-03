Sun Burps Second-Biggest Solar Flare Of Cycle 25 As Impact Analysis Says Earthbound By Weekend

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center detected an X7.1 solar flare on Tuesday, the second strongest of Solar Cycle 25. It originated from Active Region 3842. The most powerful flare of the cycle, an X8.7, occurred earlier this year on May 14.

"This latest flare was observed by the GOES-16 satellite X-ray sensor (XRS) and peaked at 6:20 pm EDT (2220 UTC). The flare was impulsive in nature but was associated with some USAF solar radio observatory reports that may indicate a possible coronal mass ejection (CME) could be associated with the flare," SWPC wrote in a space weather update.

The next step is to wait to see if a CME, or coronal mass ejection, accompanied the flare. If so, it will probably be earth-directed. pic.twitter.com/fjoAxC5b3b — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) October 2, 2024

An update on space weather website SolarHam notes the solar flare was a "faint halo CME was associated with the X7.1 solar flare around AR 3842 Tuesday evening. Although not an overly energetic event, a passage past Earth will still be likely within 48-72 hours."

An X7.1 (R3) solar flare erupted from Region 3842 this evening - as seen in this animation (courtesy of jhelioviewer). This was the second strongest flare of Solar Cycle 25, only bested by an X8.7 flare on May 14th of this year. See https://t.co/MiukLmxbua for full story. pic.twitter.com/Qohhyk17DW — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 2, 2024

X user EarthSky wrote this morning, "Yesterday evening's giant X flare released a chunk of sun-stuff - a coronal mass ejection, or CME - toward Earth. Initial analysis says it should arrive October 5," adding, "It is a relatively fast but not a very big CME."

Read EarthSky's daily sun news: https://t.co/dVTIcoTvEg pic.twitter.com/2prs4z2sea — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) October 2, 2024

SPWC expects a minor to moderate solar storm by the end of this week or the weekend. In other words, auroras will be visible in certain areas.

As we've previously noted, the solar maximum has arrived.

Last year, we pointed out that Cycle 25 is expected to peak sometime in 2025.

It was noted that the 'first traces' of Solar Cycle 26 had been detected.

"First Traces" Of Solar Cycle 26 Detected On Sun https://t.co/8GTR5vJh1M — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 21, 2024

In early May, one of the most powerful solar storms in years blasted Earth. Fortunately, the digital economy held up, and Starlink's massive satellite constellation also survived.

Let's remember we've outlined just how fragile modern society has become in a solar maximum period of heightened Earth-facing space weather.

Maybe the biggest threat to civilization is not the human-caused global warming narrative pushed by far-left corporate media outlets and progressive elected and unelected officials; instead, look to the sky. But then again, somehow, the climate alarmist will twist words and find a way to blame the sun-burping plasma on humans.