Tourists Flee As Mount Etna Erupts In Italy 

by Tyler Durden
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Hundreds of tourists scrambled for safety on Monday after Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna—located on the eastern coast of Sicily near Catania—erupted, unleashing dangerous pyroclastic flows.

Limited details have been released about the eruption, but footage posted on X shows the crazy situation that immediately unfolded:

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology stated around lunchtime local time:

"Over the past few hours, the activity flagged in the previous statement issued at 4.14am (3.14am BST) has carried on with strombolian explosions of growing intensity that, at the moment, are of strong intensity and nearly continuous. Over the past few hours, the falling of a little thin ash has been flagged in the Piano Vetore area."

Watch Live:

*Developing... 

