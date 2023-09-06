print-icon
Tropical Storm Lee To Become Major Hurricane, Threatens US East Coast

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 06, 2023 - 02:55 PM

Tropical Storm Lee was located approximately 1,265 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands early on Wednesday morning. Lee had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph. 

"Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a hurricane later today and a major hurricane in a couple of days," NHC wrote in an advisory note

The advisory continued, "While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of these possible impacts, interests in this area should monitor the progress of Lee." 

"Lee has already been strengthening fairly quickly despite some east-northeasterly vertical wind shear over the system," NHC said. 

Long-range computer models have Lee swirling to the north and not impacting the US East Coast. However, extended forecasts are not concrete. 

WSVN meteorologist Phil Ferro said Lee will stay east of Florida while intensifying into a Category 4 storm. 

Meteorologists are uncertain about US impacts, though a more precise trajectory forecast will be seen in the next 24-48 hours. 

Even though the trajectory is uncertain, there is an agreeance among meteorologists Lee will rapidly intensify into a major hurricane in the coming days. 

