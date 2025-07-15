Tropical Threat Brewing Off Florida, Gulf Of America Offshore Oil & Gas Rigs In Crosshairs

Meteorologists are closely monitoring Invest 93-L, a disorganized area of low pressure situated off Florida's east coast on Tuesday morning. Conditions appear increasingly favorable for gradual development, and there is a growing likelihood that the system could strengthen into a tropical depression—or potentially a tropical storm—later this week.

"East of the Florida Peninsula into the Northeastern Gulf (AL93): Satellite and radar data indicate that the shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the low pressure located just offshore of the east coast of Florida remains disorganized," the National Hurricane Center wrote in an update.

NHC expects the system to "move westward across the Florida Peninsula today and then reach the northeastern Gulf by Wednesday," adding that "conditions appear generally favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could form while the system moves across the northeastern and north-central Gulf."

As AL93 tracks over Central Florida towards the Gulf of America, spaghetti models provide a snapshot of agreement among various forecasts that show the storm's track towards the coastal area of Louisiana, which is home to one of the highest concentrations of offshore oil and gas platforms in the world.

Spaghetti Models

Oil/Gas Assets in Gulf of America

All eyes are on AL93 heading into Wednesday, with growing concern over potential operational risks for offshore oil and gas platforms in the Gulf.