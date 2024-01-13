Two Weeks After "Hottest Year" Ever, NFL's Bills-Steelers Game Postponed For Snow
Legacy media spent the last week fearmongering Americans into believing the Earth was on fire with "hottest year" ever on record headlines.
Firstly, these headlines are coming out in the middle of the Northern Hemisphere winter, just as a polar vortex is set to plunge temperatures across the Lower 48 states.
Riddle us this: How can it be, less than two weeks after the hottest year ever on record, that the NFL's Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers game this afternoon was postponed because of snow?
Stay safe Bills Mafia. We'll see you Monday.#PITvsBUF game update: https://t.co/doHQL3bOEn pic.twitter.com/sGxSCIeESY— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2024
Darn that global warming!
We’re going to need some shovelers to get @HighmarkStadm ready for Sunday!— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2024
How you can help: https://t.co/Wvx1Pa1ILo pic.twitter.com/G6WcRiYofJ
Snow has started! Expect deteriorating conditions this afternoon and evening!! pic.twitter.com/WBx714tf3g— BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) January 13, 2024
Steelers-Bills has been moved to Monday at 4:30 PM ET due to weather conditions in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/VSGST0Cd2E— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 13, 2024
The NFL's Wild Card playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed from Sunday to Monday evening due to extreme winter weather 🏈— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 13, 2024
"Trust the science," they say.
