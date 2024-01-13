print-icon
Two Weeks After "Hottest Year" Ever, NFL's Bills-Steelers Game Postponed For Snow

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jan 13, 2024 - 07:35 PM

Legacy media spent the last week fearmongering Americans into believing the Earth was on fire with "hottest year" ever on record headlines. 

Firstly, these headlines are coming out in the middle of the Northern Hemisphere winter, just as a polar vortex is set to plunge temperatures across the Lower 48 states.

Riddle us this: How can it be, less than two weeks after the hottest year ever on record, that the NFL's Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers game this afternoon was postponed because of snow? 

Darn that global warming! 

"Trust the science," they say. 

* * *

