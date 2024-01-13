Two Weeks After "Hottest Year" Ever, NFL's Bills-Steelers Game Postponed For Snow

Legacy media spent the last week fearmongering Americans into believing the Earth was on fire with "hottest year" ever on record headlines.

Firstly, these headlines are coming out in the middle of the Northern Hemisphere winter, just as a polar vortex is set to plunge temperatures across the Lower 48 states.

Riddle us this: How can it be, less than two weeks after the hottest year ever on record, that the NFL's Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers game this afternoon was postponed because of snow?

Darn that global warming!

We’re going to need some shovelers to get @HighmarkStadm ready for Sunday!



How you can help: https://t.co/Wvx1Pa1ILo pic.twitter.com/G6WcRiYofJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2024

Snow has started! Expect deteriorating conditions this afternoon and evening!! pic.twitter.com/WBx714tf3g — BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) January 13, 2024

Steelers-Bills has been moved to Monday at 4:30 PM ET due to weather conditions in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/VSGST0Cd2E — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 13, 2024

The NFL's Wild Card playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed from Sunday to Monday evening due to extreme winter weather 🏈 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 13, 2024

"Trust the science," they say.

