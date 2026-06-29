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"Unbelievable Damage": 131-Mph Windstorm Snaps Wind Turbines In Half Across South Dakota

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

An early morning storm ripped through Highmore, South Dakota, about 220 miles east of Rapid City, producing a reported 131 mph wind gust that, if sustained, would fall within Category 4 hurricane strength on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Local KELOLAND meteorologists Scot Mundt and Brian Karstens were absolutely stunned by the wind speed, which reached 131 mph.

The violent straight-line winds toppled grain silos, damaged infrastructure, and knocked over large wind turbines.

The severity of the storm system is now under review by the National Weather Service for potential state or national wind gust records.

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