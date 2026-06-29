"Unbelievable Damage": 131-Mph Windstorm Snaps Wind Turbines In Half Across South Dakota

An early morning storm ripped through Highmore, South Dakota, about 220 miles east of Rapid City, producing a reported 131 mph wind gust that, if sustained, would fall within Category 4 hurricane strength on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The South Dakota Mesonet station at Highmore has reported winds of 76 gusting to 131 mph at 6:25 am. NWS has issued a Civil Emergency Message for the area. https://t.co/SWdEBPXsud pic.twitter.com/WofSvWUnF9 — South Dakota Mesonet (@SDMesonet) June 29, 2026

Local KELOLAND meteorologists Scot Mundt and Brian Karstens were absolutely stunned by the wind speed, which reached 131 mph.

The violent straight-line winds toppled grain silos, damaged infrastructure, and knocked over large wind turbines.

Unbelievable damage to a wind farm near Highmore, South Dakota after this morning’s storm. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/Uucyapxfej — Jakob McMillin (@McMillinWx) June 29, 2026

Great shots from John Hall in Highmore, SD showing the aftermath of severe winds. The storm damaged grain bins, left debris in the streets, and even flipped a camper, with winds reportedly reaching up to 131 mph. #SDwx pic.twitter.com/xkEbVDP2F6 — YallBot (@OfficialYallbot) June 29, 2026

Oh my gosh. Very significant damage in Highmore, South Dakota from this morning’s severe MCS that moved through with wind gusts up to 131 mph.



📸 Amanda Brown via Facebook pic.twitter.com/xxgUyRQUqi — Alex Resel 📸 (@aresel_) June 29, 2026

The severity of the storm system is now under review by the National Weather Service for potential state or national wind gust records.