"Very Intense Storm" May Dump Snow At Higher Elevations Across Northeast

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said an upper-level low-pressure system would develop above the Great Lakes and the Northeast at the midpoint of the week. The system could be a major snowmaker for parts of the Ohio Valley to Mid-Alantic to Northeast.

"This will result in cooler temperatures, a cold rain from the Ohio Valley to the East Coast, and early season accumulating snow for the central Appalachians and the higher terrain of the interior Northeast," NWS wrote in its latest forecast.

Weather forecaster Joe Bastardi posted an image on X of the latest computer model, which forecast heavy snow for high elevations in the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, especially for the central Appalachians.

Here's what other meteorologists are saying...

Models in good agreement that high elevations across the northeast will see snow Thursday-Sunday. Because temps will be pretty close to freezing, a couple degrees colder or warmer will make a big difference in snow totals. Either way, ski resorts should be happy! #mewx pic.twitter.com/JRa5jhujvc — Christian Bridges 🌩️ (@ChristianWGME) November 18, 2024

Watching an upper-level disturbance moving from the Northern Plains to the #Northeast Wed-Fri, bringing wintry weather. #Snow swath expected from Michigan to WV, lifting into PA & New England. Timing differences exist between ECMWF (earlier) & GFS (slower). More details to come. pic.twitter.com/PhNbmLkNmO — trueWeather (@true_weather) November 18, 2024

This biggest thing in the pattern is the change in the eastern ridge which gets beaten down for the first time in months this week enough so that snow is in the forecast for elevation in the northeast. pic.twitter.com/xLR780Dz8G — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) November 18, 2024

Very intense storm system develops over the Northeast later this week. Some rain, gusty winds, and mountain snow expected Wednesday night into Friday. The details on @7NewsDC and https://t.co/Oi9nbPq3So pic.twitter.com/0dBC0s6wv5 — Jordan Evans (@jordanevanswx) November 18, 2024

Since Sunday, we've been tracking this snow threat for the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Snow Threat For "Midwest Into Appalachians" Next Week https://t.co/ipWpeSmT6B — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 16, 2024

If models shift, we'll update. Nothing is concrete at the moment.