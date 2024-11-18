print-icon
"Very Intense Storm" May Dump Snow At Higher Elevations Across Northeast

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said an upper-level low-pressure system would develop above the Great Lakes and the Northeast at the midpoint of the week. The system could be a major snowmaker for parts of the Ohio Valley to Mid-Alantic to Northeast.

"This will result in cooler temperatures, a cold rain from the Ohio Valley to the East Coast, and early season accumulating snow for the central Appalachians and the higher terrain of the interior Northeast," NWS wrote in its latest forecast. 

Weather forecaster Joe Bastardi posted an image on X of the latest computer model, which forecast heavy snow for high elevations in the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, especially for the central Appalachians. 

Here's what other meteorologists are saying... 

Since Sunday, we've been tracking this snow threat for the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

If models shift, we'll update. Nothing is concrete at the moment.

