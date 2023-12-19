Watch: Powerful Windstorm Sends Parked Boeing 737 'Crashing Into Ground Equipment' ​​​​​​​

A wild video from the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires shows a parked Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing B737-700 aircraft spun around by powerful winds on Sunday.

Argentina's meteorological service said winds on Sunday were more than 93 mph. The incident occurred at the Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery International Airport - about a mile from the capital.

Aviation blog Simple Flying first reported the wild storm and damage the 737 sustained during the incident:

The video posted by Journalist Andrews Abreu on X, formerly known as Twitter, showcases strong winds catching a parked Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 737-700 and seeing the aircraft spinning. The aircraft then crashed into ground equipment, including airstairs and a ground power unit, and sustained damage— the extent to which the aircraft was damaged is unknown. Nevertheless, Aerolineas Argentinas canceled the aircraft's next flight, a scheduled service between AEP and Mendoza Governor Francisco Gabrielli International Airport (MDZ).

Here's the video:

The ground crew apparently forgot to tie down the aircraft before the storm approached. Whoops!