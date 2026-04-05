What Season Is It?

March temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic region were all over the place, swinging from the low 70s to cold and snowy the next day; the same pattern appears to be carrying into early April.

Temperatures across the Washington, DC-Baltimore metro area were in the low 80s on Saturday, while New York City was in the high 60s.

More of March's schizophrenic weather looks set to return Monday night into Tuesday, with meteorologist Ben Noll forecasting a late-season round of snow showers across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast early next week. Any meaningful accumulation is most likely at higher elevations and in the interior Northeast, while lower elevations should see lighter winter precipitation.

"Fear not, as it should mark the last snow chance of the season, and much warmer temperatures are within reach," Knoll wrote in his note.