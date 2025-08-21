While MSM Screamed "Climate Crisis", Arctic Ice Loss Actually Slowed 

What the globalist corporate media once smeared as "conspiracy theory" and branded "misinformation" has turned out to be true: the climate crisis was merely an imaginary problem and an informational war on the minds of the taxpayer.

Why all the propaganda? Give Democrats cover for a massive heist of the U.S. Treasury, laundering taxpayer dollars through mysterious NGOs via the Green New Deal Inflation Reduction Act into radical leftist NGOs and politically connected green companies. It was never about saving the planet, as it turns out.

Between 2019, when socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal (which ultimately failed), and President Biden's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, the globalists, their corporate media outlets, and dark-money-funded NGOs unleashed a propaganda blitz by flooding the airwaves with record levels of "climate crisis" stories and left millions of folks with climate anxieties.

As soon as the heist was over ... those climate crisis headlines, according to Bloomberg data this month, quite literally evaporated.

Meanwhile, as Earth is supposedly imploding in a climate crisis, new findings show that Arctic sea ice decline stalled over the past two decades, with no significant loss in September extent since 2005...

Breaking ... not Arctic sea ice



"Dramatic slowdown in melting of Arctic sea ice surprises scientists"



"No statistically significant decline in its extent since 2005." pic.twitter.com/YhZdTgpzGP — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 20, 2025

This new research, titled "Minimal Arctic Sea Ice Loss in the Last 20 Years, Consistent With Internal Climate Variability," was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters and showed three key points:

The loss of Arctic sea ice cover has undergone a pronounced slowdown over the past two decades, across all months of the year

Rather than being an unexpected rare event, comprehensive climate models from CMIP5 and CMIP6 simulate such pauses relatively frequently

According to these climate model simulations, this pause in the loss of Arctic sea ice could plausibly continue for the next 5–10 years

What's remarkable is that multiple generations of Democrats have had their worldview shaped by climate crisis headlines pushed by DEI-driven journalists. And the only solution Democrats ever offer for the so-called crisis is more taxes and degrowth policies that sabotage the West. In reality, this is climate Marxism and has handed China a leap ahead.