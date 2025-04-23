print-icon
Wildfire Scorches 8,500 Acres In New Jersey, Shuts Down Stretch Of Garden State Parkway

by Tyler Durden
A fast-moving wildfire in southern New Jersey has scorched more than 8,500 acres (3,440 hectares) of dense forest as of Tuesday night and was just 10% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The wildfire has forced the closure of an 11-mile stretch of the Garden State Parkway and prompted the evacuation of thousands.

More than 1,300 structures are threatened by the menacing wildfire raging across Ocean and Lacey Townships, about 90 miles south of New York City. 

Source: Bloomberg

Dramatic footage of the wildfire has been posted on X:

Large enough to see from space.  

Bloomberg cited satellite imagery data showing the wildfire is near the defunct Oyster Creek nuclear power plant, which was decommissioned in 2018. 

Forest fires have been battering New Jersey and New York over the last year because of regional drought conditions. 

According to U.S. Drought Monitor data, southern New Jersey has been plagued by a moderate drought. 

Fire risks across South Jersey remain high on Wednesday. 

