Wildfires Erupt Near Billionaire's Playground In Long Island, Sparking State Of Emergency

New York firefighters have been battling four wildfires on the outskirts of the Hamptons since Saturday, sending residents into a state of panic and prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency. There has been speculation on social media over whether arson played a role—particularly in light of the recent Palisades Fire.

Here is the local radar indicating a couple of smoke plumes from small scale fires (radar imagery through 2:55 pm). A NW wind has the plumes blowing offshore further downstream. #nycwx #nywx #liwx pic.twitter.com/kW5XZoHse2 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 8, 2025

The fires — in Center Moriches, East Moriches, Eastport, and Westhampton — erupted in the early afternoon hours on Saturday and appeared to be fueled by a combination of low humidity and gusty winds.

🚨 #BREAKING: Multiple MASSIVE brush fires have engulfed Long Island, NY near the Hamptons



More and more major roads are being closed while firefighters fight the blazes.



This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/jW6YrJa4m5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 8, 2025

FIRE IN THE HAMTONS, LONG ISLAND, NY. No one thinks this is from "climate change" and people are saying they think it is arson. No official reports yet available. Hopefully, the winds will die down overnight, and the water planes could potentially continue in areas. If the wind… pic.twitter.com/zjkciT8cCX — ✝️ Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante, MD PhD FACFEI ♿️ (@TheRebelPatient) March 9, 2025

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on X:

New York State agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Pine Barrens. We are in close communication with local partners on Long Island to coordinate assistance and make sure they have the resources they need to protect their communities.

The exact cause of the brush fires remains unclear. However, folks on X had their own opinions:

It’s not climate change. It’s a fire set intentionally on eastern Long Island. They have tons of scrub oak that grow and that’s what is on fire. My son in law is a fireman on the scene — Ronnie Waalkes (@WaalkesR105) March 9, 2025

The NY Post is reporting four separate fires around the Hamptons.



Arson attacks are a common method of terror used by communists to confiscate private property. It’s all for the *collective good*. — Florence Barrett (@Phattico) March 9, 2025

This area and most of the hamptons have been devasted by a pine beetle. Whole forests of dead and dry pine trees. It was on everybody's radar there. Could be arson but this has been a concern for a very long time. — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖙𝖚𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑 𝕮𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖘𝖙✍ (@SalManila17) March 9, 2025

A wildfire near the Hamptons, New York? Convenient



Billionaire playground, untouched for decades, now suddenly "accidentally" up in flames?



Land grabs. Insurance fraud. A cover-up for something bigger?



They don't want you to ask questions. But I will pic.twitter.com/efqikq2NkC — John (@johnEiid) March 8, 2025

