Wildfires Erupt Near Billionaire's Playground In Long Island, Sparking State Of Emergency

New York firefighters have been battling four wildfires on the outskirts of the Hamptons since Saturday, sending residents into a state of panic and prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency. There has been speculation on social media over whether arson played a role—particularly in light of the recent Palisades Fire.

The fires — in Center Moriches, East Moriches, Eastport, and Westhampton — erupted in the early afternoon hours on Saturday and appeared to be fueled by a combination of low humidity and gusty winds. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on X:

New York State agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Pine Barrens. We are in close communication with local partners on Long Island to coordinate assistance and make sure they have the resources they need to protect their communities.

The exact cause of the brush fires remains unclear. However, folks on X had their own opinions:

