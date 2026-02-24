Winter Is Not Over

The Northeast is digging out from a historic winter storm that buried Newark Liberty International Airport under nearly 30 inches of snow and left New York City with almost two feet.

Socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the blizzard could rank among the city's 10 worst storms in 150 years, setting up an early test for his army of snow shovelers now tasked with clearing sidewalks and city streets.

They know the warmth of their collectivism will melt the snow https://t.co/LmgY6wuQw0 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 24, 2026

In Boston, there was so much snow that the Boston Globe wasn't delivering a print version of its newspaper today, explaining that the blizzard "prevented the paper's printing staff from safely getting to Taunton, now the home of the Globe printing press."

"Taunton, the surrounding towns, and most of Rhode Island were near the epicenter of the storm, which in some places dumped nearly 3 feet of snow," the Globe wrote, adding this was an "unprecedented" event to cancel today's print, the first time in its 153-year run.

With parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast buried under feet of snow, weather observers and meteorologists are warning that more snow could be on the way, along with the potential for another round of cold air.

Max Schuster, the founder of Max Velocity, wrote on X that three more "snow events" are inbound for the Northeast over the next seven days.

"Though these will not be as significant as the Nor'easter, we will have a chance of snow on Wednesday, Friday, and early next week!" Schuster said.

THREE MORE SNOW EVENTS are coming to the Northeast over the next 7 days!



Though these will not be as significant as the Nor'easter, we will have a chance of snow Wednesday, Friday, and early next week! pic.twitter.com/AUaGa3jfvx — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) February 24, 2026

Meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on X, "It's no blizzard, but a clipper system arriving during Wednesday's morning commute will drop a few inches of nuisance snow across the Northeast. There will be school disruptions!"

It’s no blizzard, but a clipper system arriving during Wednesday’s morning commute will drop a few inches of nuisance snow across the Northeast.



There will be school disruptions! pic.twitter.com/xKWIrcnJA4 — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) February 24, 2026

Meteorologist Ryan Kane posted on X a snowfall forecast map for the Mid-Atlantic for Thursday's snow event.

Hmm... might see a little quick hitting snow Thursday ❄️. Temps are marginal though so nothing too impactful. #MdWx pic.twitter.com/Xm8DaDTiPl — Ryan Kane (@ryankanerWX) February 24, 2026

Noll warned of the potential for another major sudden stratospheric warming event that could unleash another round of Arctic air for the eastern half of the U.S. in early March.

There's potential for *another* major sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event in early March — a rare occurrence, as two SSWs in a single season happen only about once per decade.



As polar vortex shenanigans continue, the United States isn't yet done with Arctic cold! pic.twitter.com/utxQiNwxRA — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) February 24, 2026

Meanwhile, climate grifter Al Gore continues to sound the alarm on global warming.

Al Gore: "This climate crisis is continuing to get much worse."



"Mother Nature is staging an intervention."



"We don't have much time left to wake up and start taking action."



"Our very civilisation is at stake." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/G7zmXzIgtP — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) February 14, 2026

Al Gore is a broken record.

Al Gore and Rush Limbaugh debate about climate change in 1992.pic.twitter.com/5vCvVaeqMu — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) February 15, 2026

Global warming one year. The next...

More climate hyperbole! 😱



Two years ago, The New York Times reported that the lack of snow in parts of the U.S., including NYC, was “A visceral feeling of what climate change looks and feels like.”



Today, they're reporting on record-breaking snowfall from the blizzard that… pic.twitter.com/NZarPZ1f9O — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) February 24, 2026

Yet Democrats and their unhinged left-wing media outlets will tell people not to believe their own eyes, even with all that snow outside, because it's still "global warming."