print-icon
print-icon

Winter Is Not Over

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The Northeast is digging out from a historic winter storm that buried Newark Liberty International Airport under nearly 30 inches of snow and left New York City with almost two feet.

Socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the blizzard could rank among the city's 10 worst storms in 150 years, setting up an early test for his army of snow shovelers now tasked with clearing sidewalks and city streets.

In Boston, there was so much snow that the Boston Globe wasn't delivering a print version of its newspaper today, explaining that the blizzard "prevented the paper's printing staff from safely getting to Taunton, now the home of the Globe printing press."

"Taunton, the surrounding towns, and most of Rhode Island were near the epicenter of the storm, which in some places dumped nearly 3 feet of snow," the Globe wrote, adding this was an "unprecedented" event to cancel today's print, the first time in its 153-year run.

With parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast buried under feet of snow, weather observers and meteorologists are warning that more snow could be on the way, along with the potential for another round of cold air.

Max Schuster, the founder of Max Velocity, wrote on X that three more "snow events" are inbound for the Northeast over the next seven days.

"Though these will not be as significant as the Nor'easter, we will have a chance of snow on Wednesday, Friday, and early next week!" Schuster said.

Meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on X, "It's no blizzard, but a clipper system arriving during Wednesday's morning commute will drop a few inches of nuisance snow across the Northeast. There will be school disruptions!"

Meteorologist Ryan Kane posted on X a snowfall forecast map for the Mid-Atlantic for Thursday's snow event.

Noll warned of the potential for another major sudden stratospheric warming event that could unleash another round of Arctic air for the eastern half of the U.S. in early March.

 

Meanwhile, climate grifter Al Gore continues to sound the alarm on global warming.

Al Gore is a broken record. 

Global warming one year. The next... 

Yet Democrats and their unhinged left-wing media outlets will tell people not to believe their own eyes, even with all that snow outside, because it's still "global warming."

Loading recommendations...