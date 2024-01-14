"Witnessing Final Chapter Of This Town": Icelandic Volcano Erupts Outside Grindavík

The latest volcanic eruption to hit southwestern Iceland occurred around 0800 local time on the Reykjanes peninsula after quake swarms shook the region for several days. Lava is pouring out of a fissure, threatening the nearby fishing town of Grindavik.

Icelandic President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson posted on social media platform X that a new volcanic eruption began in the early morning north of Grindavík.

"The town had already been successfully evacuated overnight and no lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat. No interruptions to flights," the president said.

A new volcanic eruption began in the early morning just north of Grindavík. The town had already been successfully evacuated overnight and no lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat. No interruptions to flights. For updated information follow @RuvEnglish pic.twitter.com/9mlOiMohC4 — President of Iceland (@PresidentISL) January 14, 2024

Images of the eruption were posted on X, showing how close the lava is to Grindavík.

BREAKING: Yet another volcanic fissure just opened up in Grindavík, Iceland. The nightmare scenario we all feared is happening. I'm afraid we're witnessing the final chapter of a part of the town. This is utterly tragic. pic.twitter.com/pw45aMMcP8 — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) January 14, 2024

"Judging by the pictures, lava is now flowing towards Grindavík," the Met said.

JUST IN: First aerial footage captured minutes ago of the newly opened volcanic fissure just north Grindavík, Iceland. Credit: @RUVfrettir pic.twitter.com/xQDVnPP0VC — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) January 14, 2024

The last eruption occurred in December near Grindavík and close to the Svartsengi geothermal power plant.