"Witnessing Final Chapter Of This Town": Icelandic Volcano Erupts Outside Grindavík

Sunday, Jan 14, 2024 - 02:55 PM

The latest volcanic eruption to hit southwestern Iceland occurred around 0800 local time on the Reykjanes peninsula after quake swarms shook the region for several days. Lava is pouring out of a fissure, threatening the nearby fishing town of Grindavik. 

Icelandic President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson posted on social media platform X that a new volcanic eruption began in the early morning north of Grindavík. 

"The town had already been successfully evacuated overnight and no lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat. No interruptions to flights," the president said. 

Images of the eruption were posted on X, showing how close the lava is to Grindavík. 

"Judging by the pictures, lava is now flowing towards Grindavík," the Met said.

The last eruption occurred in December near Grindavík and close to the Svartsengi geothermal power plant.

 

 

 

