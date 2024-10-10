"Wow, Absolutely Speechless!": Northern Lights Visible Across DC, NYC, Boston  

A solar storm classified as "severe" (ranked 4 out of 5 in severity) hit Earth on Thursday and brought stunning displays of the northern lights.

UPDATE! CME passage intensified; things are favorable for G4 levels to potentially continue into night hours. Keep space weather aware at https://t.co/YLUbTRM02y for the latest. We take actions to notify officials and critical infrastructure operators, so you can enjoy the aurora pic.twitter.com/uvZ7Ju0ps8 — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 10, 2024

Levels are now approaching G5 Solar Storm conditions - higher than what we saw with the May Aurora. The show may get even better later this evening. Northern lights now being reported as far south as Florida. #SCwx #NCwx @WMBFnews pic.twitter.com/T43LOzQRNG — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) October 11, 2024

Spectacular view of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) from the office this evening. pic.twitter.com/tqZeykveL1 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 10, 2024

Aurora visible in the Washington DC suburbs (Rockville, MD) this evening. Barely visible to the naked eye given competition from streetlights but shows up on iPhone. pic.twitter.com/1N6zmTroHA — Jeff Foust (@jeff_foust) October 10, 2024

Frederick, MD with Thursday night football happening! pic.twitter.com/DgA3Lxtz0i — Liz Matheny (@lizmathenyfcps) October 10, 2024

Tonight’s aurora lights over New York City pic.twitter.com/bAV0hKUrUr — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) October 10, 2024

It’s even brighter with just 5-second night mode. In Soundview #Bronx. #StormHour pic.twitter.com/LKWvrtlM0f — Allan Nosoff (@AWxNYC) October 10, 2024

📍Horseneck Beach, Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/sLBodKGEui — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 10, 2024

My house in MA pic.twitter.com/DEqtMgQXUw — SomedaySouthern (@SomedaySouthVSS) October 11, 2024

Over the OBX pic.twitter.com/5zj0QwNbaY — Skeptical Redneck (@redneckskeptic) October 11, 2024

