"Wow, Absolutely Speechless!": Northern Lights Visible Across DC, NYC, Boston
A solar storm classified as "severe" (ranked 4 out of 5 in severity) hit Earth on Thursday and brought stunning displays of the northern lights.
UPDATE! CME passage intensified; things are favorable for G4 levels to potentially continue into night hours. Keep space weather aware at https://t.co/YLUbTRM02y for the latest. We take actions to notify officials and critical infrastructure operators, so you can enjoy the aurora pic.twitter.com/uvZ7Ju0ps8— NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 10, 2024
Look up!
Whoa.
Levels are now approaching G5 Solar Storm conditions - higher than what we saw with the May Aurora. The show may get even better later this evening. Northern lights now being reported as far south as Florida. #SCwx #NCwx @WMBFnews pic.twitter.com/T43LOzQRNG— Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) October 11, 2024
Here's what X users are seeing:
Aurora Borealis over Lewes, Delaware#aurora #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/4Q4ojkyMVQ— Christian Schaffer (@schaffer_tv) October 10, 2024
Spectacular view of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) from the office this evening. pic.twitter.com/tqZeykveL1— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 10, 2024
Aurora visible in the Washington DC suburbs (Rockville, MD) this evening. Barely visible to the naked eye given competition from streetlights but shows up on iPhone. pic.twitter.com/1N6zmTroHA— Jeff Foust (@jeff_foust) October 10, 2024
Frederick, MD with Thursday night football happening! pic.twitter.com/DgA3Lxtz0i— Liz Matheny (@lizmathenyfcps) October 10, 2024
Breath taking! Saugus, MA #Northernlights #aurora #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/p8I0NNZhAr— David J Bagley-Meteorologist ⚡️ (@DavidBagleyWX) October 10, 2024
Tonight’s aurora lights over New York City pic.twitter.com/bAV0hKUrUr— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) October 10, 2024
Aurora over NYC from Hell’s Kitchen! @nymetrowx pic.twitter.com/TL4p4iVox5— nic uff (@nic_uff) October 10, 2024
WOW, ABSOLUTELY SPEECHLESS! 🤯— Allan Nosoff (@AWxNYC) October 10, 2024
THESE AURORA VISIBLE WITH THE NAKED EYE IN #NYC! 📸🚨
It’s even brighter with just 5-second night mode. In Soundview #Bronx. #StormHour pic.twitter.com/LKWvrtlM0f
Just an unbelievable aurora! Get outside!— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 10, 2024
📍Horseneck Beach, Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/sLBodKGEui
Wow. #aurora in the #hudsonvalley pic.twitter.com/M0c3gbHrtm— Mick Fine (@MickFine) October 11, 2024
My house in MA pic.twitter.com/DEqtMgQXUw— SomedaySouthern (@SomedaySouthVSS) October 11, 2024
Hershey Pennsylvania - 7:30PM EST#aurora https://t.co/tGe0R7Pyrs pic.twitter.com/4uz3mnOHh9— Thomas L. Fessler (@thomaslfessler) October 10, 2024
Over the OBX pic.twitter.com/5zj0QwNbaY— Skeptical Redneck (@redneckskeptic) October 11, 2024
Central MA pic.twitter.com/20mYbU72qJ— TCG (@3PuttNation) October 11, 2024
#northernlights & stars, rocky mount, nc pic.twitter.com/GjNymEspSQ— 🌱 (@plantbasedvibes) October 11, 2024
*Developing...