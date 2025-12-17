Capital-Hungry OpenAI Discussing $10 Billion Investment From Amazon

Amazon is in talks with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to invest more than $10 billion, The Information reported, citing multiple people familiar with the discussions. The proposed round would value OpenAI at half a trillion dollars, underlining just how capital-hungry Sam Altman’s chatbot company has become, as it expects to burn through more than $100 billion over the next four years.

The Amazon investment would help OpenAI fund large-scale cloud-computing commitments and potentially broaden Amazon’s role in the AI sphere.

Here's more from the report:

OpenAI last month announced it would spend $38 billion renting servers from AWS over the next seven years, making AWS one of at least five cloud providers OpenAI uses to develop its artificial intelligence. The deal could also help Amazon find a new customer for its Trainium AI server chips, which compete with the Nvidia AI chips that OpenAI primarily uses today. As part of the deal under discussion, OpenAI plans to use Trainium chips, two people said. Amazon has discussed potential commercial partnerships, including OpenAI’s plan to turn ChatGPT into a shopping and referral platform and to sell an enterprise version of ChatGPT to Amazon. However, that remains unclear because Amazon will not be able to sell OpenAI models to its cloud customers, as Microsoft, which owns about 27% of OpenAI equity, has secured an exclusive right to do so.

The people noted that Amazon financing could prompt additional fundraising rounds with more investors for the capital-hungry chatbot company, which is expected to burn more than $100 billion over the next four years.

OpenAI told investors months ago that its 2027 fundraising target is $90 billion, earmarked for investments in talent, servers, and data centers.

The Information noted, "That could theoretically include an initial public offering."

Ahead of the new year, spending commitments for Altman's company have been piling up. OpenAI plans to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on Microsoft and Oracle - something we have described as "circular." It also struck deals to rent servers from Google, a major rival in developing AI, and AI cloud provider CoreWeave.

Let's see how the circular part looks on paper:

OpenAI has also said it will invest billions in developing its own data centers and may rent servers from other companies.

The Information noted, "For Amazon, an OpenAI deal would mirror Microsoft's approach, its fiercest cloud-services rival. After Microsoft made large equity investments in OpenAI, it recently announced an investment in rival AI developer Anthropic and agreed to use that company’s AI."