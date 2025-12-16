Democrats Continue Blaming Data Centers For Power Bill Crisis, Ignore Biden-Era Inflation Spike By Green Policies

The clash of narratives is well underway, with Democrats blaming data centers and Republicans blaming "delusional climate cultist ideology" for a power-bill inflation crisis that is crippling working-poor families and increasingly stressing middle-income and even some higher-income households.

On Tuesday, left-wing Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut sent a letter to Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and three other companies, seeking answers on whether the explosive growth of AI data centers is driving up electricity bills for households and small businesses.

"We write in light of alarming reports that tech companies are passing on the costs of building and operating their data centers to ordinary Americans, as A.I. data centers' energy usage has caused residential electricity bills to skyrocket in nearby communities," the senators said. This letter was first reported by the NYT.

Democrats have been running on an affordability narrative, attempting to pin lingering Biden-Harris-regime-era inflation on the Trump administration. Biden's nation-killing policies, including out-of-control "climate crisis" spending, green de-growth initiatives, and heavy regulation, produced a toxic cocktail of generationally high inflation that has financially crushed tens of millions of working-poor households. The Trump administration is working to correct this.

Let's remind Democrats that U.S. CPI Electricity SA first began skyrocketing under the Biden-Harris regime.

We've outlined the competing narratives at play from both political parties.

Why are Democratic senators conveniently ignoring the last four years of the Biden-Harris regime's failed green policies?

And now Democrats, who sparked the inflation crisis, are acting as if they should once again be the saviors of the economy, pitching revolutionary ideas such as socialism and Marxism.