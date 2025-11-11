Electric Bill Crisis Blame-Game Begins: Democrats Slam Data Centers, GOP Faults "Climate-Cult Ideology"

It only took politicians a little over a year to catch up to our Mid-Atlantic power bill crisis theme (read here), as the battle to control the narrative over surging electricity costs intensifies.

Democrats are pointing the finger at the explosion of data center buildouts and power-hungry server racks, while conservative politicians blame disastrous green-energy policies, specifically, the early retirement of fossil-fuel power generation plants and the rapid rollout of unreliable solar and wind generation.

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders and several Democratic senators, including Sens. Blumenthal, Van Hollen, Markey, and Wyden, penned a joint letter to the Trump administration and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the adminstration's fast-tracking of AI infrastructure is creating "bidding wars" between households and trillion-dollar companies such as Meta, OpenAI, Alphabet, and Oracle for limited electricity supplies.

"As American families face soaring electricity bills caused by the Trump Administration's sweetheart deals with Big Tech companies, we write to demand information about the failure of the Administration to prevent consumers from being forced to subsidize the cost of data centers — costs compounded by the Administration's reckless abandonment and assault on new, clean energy sources," the senators wrote in the letter.

Democrats are correct that data centers are certainly fueling the power bill crisis across the Mid-Atlantic states. However, they are never able to tell the whole truth, conveniently leaving out that their climate crisis hoax led to the early retirement of fossil fuel generation plants, which in turn stripped the grids of now much-needed spare capacity. Goldman warned this past summer of "Price-Spikes & Blackouts."

In fact, these Democrats doubled down and blamed this mess on Trump's "assault on clean energy sources." Democrats need a major wake-up call: intermittent green power sources do not provide stable power for data centers. In fact, Spain's nationwide blackout last summer was centered on unreliable renewable energy.

On the opposite side of the political spectrum, the Maryland Freedom Caucus, a coalition of conservative Republican members of the Maryland House of Delegates, joined forces with lawmakers in surrounding states to address skyrocketing power bills.

"Politicians and special interest groups have traded energy independence for a delusional climate cultist ideology, and every Maryland family is paying the price with skyrocketing bills and a rapidly dwindling energy supply," Maryland Delegate Brian Chisholm recently told local outlet Fox Baltimore.

Chisholm continued, "We stand firmly united with our colleagues in neighboring states to deliver real, adult solutions and finally put an end to the childish nonsense impacting our state."

In a recent note, we cited a Goldman Sachs report by analyst Carly Davenport that found "higher power bill inflation has been the most pronounced in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California in the past three years." Please do note, these regions and states are governed by leftist politicians wearing climate crisis blinders, ones that even Bill Gates had to take off last month after he acknowledged the whole climate crisis narrative was fake news.

Why is it that Democrat-run states are experiencing the brunt of the power bill crisis? Is it grid mismanagement?

Davenport added more color:

Residential utility bill inflation has accelerated in certain regions, raising concerns about customer affordability. A few states in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic such as MD, CT, DE and DC, as well as California, have seen accumulated bill inflation of 29% in the past three years (20pp above CPI), while other states such as MI, ND, AR, SD and LA had bill growth of only 5% in the same period (Exhibit 2). Interestingly, the states with higher bill inflation during this period have deregulated or competitive power markets, and those with lower inflation are in traditional regulated markets. We provide more details on power market fundamentals and utility bills within. Northeast/Mid-Atlantic States Hit Hardest by Power Bill Crisis

While Democrats are busy pushing their affordability narrative ahead of the 2026 midterms and blaming data centers for the power bill crisis, they're conveniently ignoring one key fact: their so-called "climate crisis" agenda has gutted America's power grid. By forcing the early retirement of fossil-fuel plants and replacing them with unreliable solar and wind, they've stripped the grid of critical spare capacity, a policy failure now colliding head-on with the data center power surge.

What's clear is that political parties will be ramping up their own narratives about why power bills are exploding in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

This is happening much sooner than we anticipated.