Mid-Atlantic Lawmakers Unite In Push To Stop "Climate Cultists" As Power Bill Crisis Worsens 

The Maryland Freedom Caucus, a coalition of conservative Republican members of the Maryland House of Delegates, is preparing to go on the offensive alongside other state lawmakers across the Mid-Atlantic area in a new regional alliance to combat and break the stranglehold that far-left lawmakers have had on regional politics for decades, which they argue has torpedoed the regional power grid with failed climate change policies and triggered the worst power bill crisis in a generation.

"Politicians and special interest groups have traded energy independence for a delusional climate cultist ideology, and every Maryland family is paying the price with skyrocketing bills and a rapidly dwindling energy supply," Maryland Delegate Brian Chisholm told local TV station Fox Baltimore.

Here is a clip of Trump speaking at the UN on green energy.



Should we dive into the amount of money the Biden administration and democrats gave to NGOs just for adding “environment” or “climate” into their purpose for their grant application.



One of them literally says,…

Chisholm continued, "We stand firmly united with our colleagues in neighboring states to deliver real, adult solutions and finally put an end to the childish nonsense impacting our state."

Powering the Mid-Atlantic plans to hold hearings in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia. The state delegates are joining forces because their states all share the same grid and transmission lines and have seen power bills skyrocket due to backfiring climate change initiatives, such as retiring reliable fossil fuel power plants for unreliable solar and wind. In return, PJM (Mid-Atlantic) remains critically tight, with limited spare capacity. We've outlined this alarming development last summer (read here).

"Pennsylvania is poised to lead the energy revolution," said Representative David H. Rowe, chairman of the Pennsylvania House Republican Policy Committee. "Aligning energy policies with our neighboring states has been some of the most productive collaboration I've experienced this session. I commend my colleagues in the Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia delegations and look forward to working toward a balanced solution for a balanced grid."

The coalition of lawmakers comes as the power bill crisis spread across the Mid-Atlantic this year, from Maryland to New Jersey, putting Democrats who control these states at serious risk in future elections.

Power Bill Crisis Sends Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's Approval Plummeting

With Election Day in New Jersey just days away, Republicans in the state launched an all-out blitz against Democrats, unveiling a new ad that pinpoints progressives for their epic mismanagement of the grid.

Electricity prices are OUT OF CONTROL and leaving New Jerseyans HOT under the collar.



Are you tired of getting burned by the New Jersey Democrats?



Then it's time to tell your friends & neighbors to flip the switch. VOTE Republican on Tuesday, November 4th!

We've told readers...

In one year, this will be the most popular chart on this site

Backfiring climate change initiatives have collided with the era of data center hookups across the Mid-Atlantic area. The Trump administration has rushed to bring retired fossil-fuel power plants back onto the grid to increase desperately needed spare capacity, while nuclear power won't be a major story until the 2030s.

Perhaps Republican lawmakers in the Mid-Atlantic have a breakthrough to communicate to voters just how terrible Democrats have become with their left-wing policies. Meanwhile, Democrats in these states have spent more time catering to illegal aliens, DEI, and other Marxist-aligned policies instead of finding proper solutions to fix this power mess. Sounds like people in these states are about to vote with their empty wallets.