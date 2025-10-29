"We Just Won": Trump Gloats After Bill Gates Admits Climate Change Won't End World

In the late 1970s, after 'global cooling' armageddon science fell out of fashion, a well-oiled machine comprised of billionaire-funded NGOs, the MSM, Hollywood, woke Wall Street, and a robust fact-checking / censorship cartel - started pushing a cult narrative about the planet's imminent demise in a hellish inferno of global warming. They've blamed everything from cow farts and Taylor Swift's private jet to two-stroke chainsaws, petrol-powered cars, and whatever else these climate Marxists wanted banned - and forced people into authoritarian bullshit like 'electric stoves only' and '15 minute cities' and 'eat the bugs,' etc.

Now, as data centers are coincidentally projected to need record amounts of electricity, Bill Gates has changed his mind about all of that.

In 2019 Bill Gates was saying that we had to stop cows from farting, eat fake meat, and get to net zero emissions globally to prevent climate catastrophe.



If you questioned any of it, you were called an uneducated, science-denying caveman.



Today Gates said that we will never… pic.twitter.com/O0z0fDhoOd — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 28, 2025

And of course the climate cult was one giant grift - or as one former DOGE worker put it, "a heist on the U.S. Treasury" carried out through propaganda that allowed 'virtuous' climate bills to be passed easily.

To see this machine in action, look no further than the number of news articles which warned of a "climate crisis" going back 10 years:

And yet, despite decades of gospel over melting ice caps and doom, Gates simply shreds it and decides it's ackshually not such a big deal.

To wit, his new forecast is that climate change "won't lead to humanity's demise."

Today, Bill Gates admitted that pushing climate doomerism was a mistake.@LLBiggers: “That shift to common sense is welcome, but it comes after decades of fearmongering that harmed young people, stalled development, and punished dissenting scientists.” pic.twitter.com/rUpjSAC0BR — The Free Press (@TheFP) October 28, 2025

And now, Trump is gloating!

"I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax. Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue. It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Weird that Gates didn't come to this conclusion before Big Tech needed tons of energy, fast, which means fossil fuels.

Latest on Gates Foundation:

It's important to understand that there is a war being waged on the minds of the American people. The last five years of fake climate doom headlines were merely a move to enrich Democrat allies, such as climate NGOs, with taxpayer funds.

Keep in mind, anyone who questioned the climate change narrative was silenced. Very authoritarian by Democrats and their billionaire 'Kings' ...