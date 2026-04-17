Madison Air Pulls Off Biggest U.S. Industrial IPO Since 1999 As Data Center Cooling Theme Heats Up

Madison Air Solutions surged 18% in its IPO on Thursday after raising $2.23 billion, pulling off the largest U.S. industrial IPO in nearly three decades. Shares closed at $31.75, signaling strong investor appetite for an industrial name tied to the AI infrastructure buildout.

The Chicago-based company designs and manufactures ventilation, filtration, and cooling systems for data centers, semiconductor manufacturing facilities, life sciences buildings, and commercial buildings. Most importantly, investors care about MAIR because it sells liquid, hybrid, and air-cooling equipment for data centers, tying it directly to the AI buildout boom.

Data centers account for roughly 20% of MAIR's business. The company operates 30 brands and generated $3.34 billion in 2025 revenue, up from $2.62 billion a year earlier, though net income declined to $124 million from $236 million. Like many industrials operating in the US, it faces pressure from President Trump's tariffs, with imported metals adding more than $51 million in costs last year.

On Thursday, MAIR closed at $31.75, up from its $27 offering price, giving the company a $15.5 billion. In premakret trading in New York, shares are around $32.

Last year, in the data center cooling theme, we penned a note titled "A Chilling Opportunity" on data centers, highlighting UBS analyst Joshua Spector's bullish coverage of Chemours as being well-positioned in coolant solutions for data centers. Year to date, Chemours is up 94%.

Looking ahead, Goldman analyst Mark Delaney provided color on the data center buildout earlier today: "Datacenter capex from leading public hyperscalers is now approaching ~$700 billion, roughly 10x the level in 2020." This only suggests that as chip stacks get more powerful and demand for energy and cooling rises, companies like MAIR and Chemours stand to be key beneficiaries.