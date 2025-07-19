print-icon
print-icon

A New Fear Unlocked.

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

We all understand that mass adoption of humanoid robots is still years out. But the timeline is acceleratingbipedal, autonomous robots and so-called "robo-dogs" are already reaching early adopters. While mass adoption may still be years away, the affordability inflection point could arrive by the early 2030s—perhaps bringing us closer to the kind of household companion seen in Bicentennial Man, the late-1990s film starring Robin Williams. 

But warning signs around AI and humanoid robotics are already flashing yellow, with a hint of red. First, a recent study from AI research firm Anthropic warned advanced AI bots could be willing to harm humans to avoid being shut down or replaced. Second, investing legend Paul Tudor Jones issued a stark, apocalyptic warning about AI back in May. And now, in China, humanoid robots have gained the ability to recharge autonomously

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese firm UBTech Robotics rolled out the Walker S2, the world's first humanoid robot capable of autonomously swapping its own batteries, allowing it to operate 24/7 without human assistance

This development underscores China's rapid progress in robotics, drones, AI, smartphones, semiconductors, and electric vehicles—technologies that often share similar production ecosystems. The nation that controls the development and supply chains of these technologies will dominate the 2030s. 

The emerging fear isn't just that China is becoming a "robotics powerhouse," as Moody's noted last week—but that its robots are now gaining the ability to operate autonomously and recharge themselves, edging closer to full independence from human control. With a mind of their own, there's no telling what these robots will do if one of them becomes rogue. Remember this...

Related:

And this...

Loading...

Don't miss these similar articles

No Articles Found

No similar articles found.