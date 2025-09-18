There's Something Odd About Meta's New Ray-Ban AR Glasses... 

Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta Ray-Ban Display and Meta Neural Band on Wednesday, the tech giant's first consumer-ready smart glasses with a built-in digital display.

AR/VR Hardware: Meta Ray-Ban Display – Meta announced both the Meta Ray-Ban Display, its first generation AI glasses with smart display, and Meta Neural Band, its companion neural interface wristband. Meta Ray-Ban Display includes a high resolution augmented reality display that enables various capabilities such as messaging, video chat, image and video capture and live subtitles & language translation. Available on 9/30, starting at $799.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses – Meta introduced the next generation of its Ray-Ban Meta glasses, including new styles & colors, features (2x longer battery life; improved camera with 3k video) and new AI capabilities (Conversation Focus & Life AI – see below). Available now starting at $379.

Oakley Meta glasses – Meta also introduced the next generation of its Oakley Meta HSTN glasses & announced new Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses. For Vanguard, this includes improved performance (122 degree field of view; improved video capabilities including 3k resolution and features such as stabilization, slow motion, hyperlapse and autocapture) and 3P partnership integrations (Garmin; Strava). Vanguard available for pre-order today starting at $499. Software & Artificial Intelligence: New AI Features for glasses , including Conversation Focus (ability to amplify certain voices in your surroundings) and Live AI (path toward always-on AI assistance running in the background).

Meta Horizon Studio – New studio for building VR worlds/experiences using Meta's generative AI creation tools.

Meta Horizon Engine – Meta's new gaming engine built & optimized for the metaverse, including faster loading & rendering of VR worlds and early access to Hyperscape Capture (ability to capture real world places into immersive digital worlds via a Quest headset).

Horizon TV – Meta's new entertainment hub for streaming content on AR & VR headsets, including announced partnerships with Disney (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN), Universal Pictures and Blumhouse.

With Apple's Vision Pro struggling to gain traction, how will Tim Cook respond now that Meta looks like it’s racing ahead in the smart-glasses space?

