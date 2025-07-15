Pittsburgh Will Be Transformed Into "AI Hub Of World" With $75 Billion Investment 

President Trump is set to join Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Dave McCormick at a major energy and AI summit at Carnegie Mellon University this afternoon. According to local media, McCormick is expected to unveil plans for at least $75 billion in energy and AI infrastructure investment across Pittsburgh, aiming to transform the city from a hollowed-out manufacturing town into "the AI hub of the world."

📍 PITTSBURGH: "$75 billion investment coming to Pennsylvania"



Today, @POTUS will join @SenMcCormickPA in Pennsylvania to announce tens of billions of dollars in new AI and energy investments — bringing thousands of new jobs. pic.twitter.com/gBJqFHowoF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 15, 2025

On Monday, McCormick told KDKA Radio's Marty Griffin that $75 billion in new investments in energy and AI innovation are coming to the region because the state is uniquely positioned:

"We got abundant energy, we got this incredible, skilled workforce, we got unbelievable technology, particularly at Carnegie Mellon and then we've got proximity. We're within 500 miles of more than half of America's population."

President Trump will join McCormick at the summit later today to announce massive investments in data centers, energy infrastructure, the transition from coal to gas, and other major energy projects and skilled labor.

"There's no city on Earth better positioned to lead in the new AI economy than Pittsburgh," Joanna Doven, executive director of the AI Strike Team, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, adding, "We're not just a city of inventors and researchers. We're a city of collaborators."

The AI Strike Team aims to make Pittsburgh the global AI hub and estimates that 100,000 jobs can be created in the region by 2028.

Today's summit comes after two major developing economic revival stories for the state:

Amazon's record-setting $20 billion investment in data centers across Pennsylvania — the largest economic development project in the state's history and;

a $14 billion partnership between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel aimed at strengthening domestic steel production and safeguarding thousands of American jobs.

The broader AI push across America is stunning...

President Trump is expected to depart Washington, D.C., at 12:30 pm and will arrive at the summit in Pittsburgh around 2:30 pm.

Ahead of the summit, McCormick joined CNBC...

.@SenMcCormickPA: "We're so excited about this... we've got about 60 CEOs of the biggest companies in the world. We've got commitments of [tens of billions of dollars] of investment in data centers, in energy production... in distribution, and investing in skilled workers." https://t.co/j9CpCnagoT pic.twitter.com/8JByvrFlGw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 15, 2025

