The federal government authorized $60 million for salvage efforts for the 1.6-mile-long Francis Scott Key Bridge at the Port of Baltimore, which collapsed on Tuesday after being struck by a large container ship. A massive CIA-linked floating crane has arrived in Baltimore, Maryland, along with other cranes, and it will soon begin clearing the mangled bridge from the shipping channel, which has paralyzed the entire port.

The salvage operation may not begin as seamlessly as government officials hoped. As Captain John Konrad, CEO of gCaptain, a website specializing in tracking the shipping industry, states, the 984-foot Singapore-flagged container ship Dali is apparently "sitting atop a high-pressure underwater gas line."

"Sources at ICS reports ship salvage effort will likely be delayed while line is surveyed and additional risk can be assessed," Konrad wrote on social media platform X.

He said, "The weight of steel/concrete pinning down bow of the vessel is estimated to be 3-4 thousand tons."

Konrad reported this late Friday night. He said this news will soon be released on the "state of Maryland's website."

The National Pipeline Mapping System database shows Konrad is correct about an underwater natural gas pipeline under the bridge.

Here's a regional view of the NatGas pipeline network.

Besides fears about salvage delays, there are mounting structural concerns about the vessel's hull and whether it's still seaworthiness.

Next week, President Biden will travel to the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Biden has been criticized for not visiting disaster sites in a timely fashion, including the toxic train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.