Berlin Reactivates Coal-Fired Power Plants Ahead Of Winter

With Germany predicted to be the only major European economy to experience a recession in 2023, the last thing the country needs to be thinking about is the further implementation of "net zero" climate goals ahead of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Germans may be finally thinking for themselves and their own survival. That's because Germany's cabinet on Wednesday said screw it to 'climate warriors' and plans to re-ignite several coal-fired power plants from October until the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Reuters explained the move by the government is to "replace scarce natural gas this winter and avoid shortages" despite NatGas supplies on the continent being above normal levels for this time of year.

"Berlin reactivated coal-fired power plants and extended their lifespans, with a total output of 1.9 gigawatt-hours generated last winter," Reuters noted.

It may be time for the Germans to blame 'green' politicians and their climate cheerleaders for dooming their energy stability. The country has recently led a decarbonization movement by ditching fossil fuel power generation for unreliable solar and wind. In spring, the country had the genius idea of phasing out its last nuclear reactor.

With a downturn roiling the economy, the last thing the country needs to be worried about is a less than 1°C rise in global temperatures in the past 100 years. There is no concrete evidence of any significant climate crisis, and all the people who tell us a crisis is right around the corner do so while raking in billions in funding dollars from governments and think-tank institutions with a vested interest in reinforcing the hysteria. In other words, there is no basis for exponential restrictions on "greenhouse gas" emissions. The Germans finally realized the sham by bringing back coal power plants to keep the lights on.

In recent weeks, Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist, and climate alarmist Bill Gates has backtracked on 'climate doom' prophecies. Plus, 1,600 scientists have recently declared there is 'no climate emergency'.

The Germans should take a minute to read legendary journalist Seymour Hersh's report on How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline.

Hersh Reveals Motive For Covert Nord Stream Sabotage Attack, One Year On https://t.co/xD0ZDEuAJV — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 27, 2023

But anyway, if there were an imminent climate apocalypse, the Germans wouldn't be bringing online the dirtiest of fossil fuel power generation. It's all a sham.