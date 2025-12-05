Biggest NatGas Quarterly Spike In Decades As Deep Freeze Slams U.S. East

U.S. natural gas futures spiked nearly 7% by late morning, hitting their highest level in almost three years as traders braced for another blast of deep cold across the eastern U.S. through the midpoint of the month.

From the $2.70 per MMBtu low in August to the $5.41 per MMBtu high around lunchtime in New York, prices have doubled and are now on track for their highest level since December 2022.

Colder-than-normal forecasts for the Lower 48 have pushed the quarterly gain to 62.5%, marking the strongest quarterly increase since the fourth quarter of 2005.

What sparked today's price spike, according to Bloomberg:

Atmospheric G2 warns of significantly colder-than-normal temperatures across the eastern U.S. Dec. 10–14, with the pattern likely persisting into the following week.

NOAA's 6–10 day outlook shows broad below-average temperatures across the East.

Forecasted Lower 48 average temperatures for the next two weeks will be well below the 30-year average.

As a result, heating demand soars...

Snow in the Mid-Atlantic today.

For Washington D.C. this is a major snow accumulation because any snow is major heading into the second quarter of the 21st Century. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/D1zEk8zYqs — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) December 5, 2025

Related:

What meteorologists are saying:

The 2nd and the first half of the 3rd week of December (~Dec 8-17) offers some shift in the pattern over North America.



We currently expect an active Clipper pattern with bouts of cold and snow for the Northern tier of the U.S. through next week, and *maybe* a brief moderation… https://t.co/mJwAZHwm7U pic.twitter.com/J3bM61yeuN — Weather Track US (@weathertrackus) December 5, 2025

A parade of clippers keeps us chilly and snowy through early next week. We've got @JMichaelsNews in the snow in Richmond VA this morning on @weatherchannel ❄️ pic.twitter.com/mGoyPgkTl7 — Kelly Cass (@kellycass) December 5, 2025

Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM@ScottSabolFOX8 For pointing out monster SOI crash in the face of the La Nina Base state as phase 8 MJO develops. Same kind of thing happened in Dec 1983 before major arctic attack pic.twitter.com/QGnXLylLql — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) December 5, 2025

Please "Make Global Warming Great Again"...