US NatGas Hits Three-Year High As Forecasts Point To "Long, Cold Winter"

U.S. natural gas futures spiked to their highest levels in nearly three years as models now show a frigid first half of December across the Lower 48. Several forecasters are also warning of a potential polar-vortex-driven Arctic blast event later this month, which could drive temperatures even lower.

Let's begin with an unusual sight (for this time of year) of winter storm alerts across the Northeast on Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow (5-10" expected) in the Interior Northeast & disruptive ice (up to 0.2" accretion) in the Central Appalachians will make today's commutes HAZARDOUS. The storm exits by Wednesday morning.

NatGas futures are on track for their largest quarterly gain since the first quarter of 2022. Prices on Tuesday morning were trading near $5 per mmbtu, the highest level since December 2022. The rally is being fueled by a rapid shift toward colder early-December temperatures across the Midwest and East, which has boosted heating demand expectations.

Weather models turned colder across the eastern two-thirds of the country for Dec. 6 to 10, with additional cooling expected for Dec. 11 to 15. These forecasts merely reinforce expectations for a near-term spike in residential and commercial heating loads.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue warned on X that the stratospheric polar vortex over the North Pole is set for another warming event in about two weeks.

The stratospheric "polar vortex" above the North Pole is loading up yet another "sudden warming" event in 2-weeks.



After most extreme observed November SSW event, we're hitting multiplier x2 -- re-spinning the whole thing.



Told you already we're going to see the "full load" pic.twitter.com/tgcBsmHsyA — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) December 1, 2025

"It's going to be a long, cold winter," Maue noted in another post.

Monday Winter Weather December 1, 2025



Negative Arctic Oscillation (-AO) is a bad omen with yet another stratospheric sudden warming (SSW) event --> it's going to be a long, cold winter



Free to read (sign up / email) @weathertrader https://t.co/MaNEqL87GM pic.twitter.com/OpAT7uKunV — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) December 1, 2025

Meteorologist Judah Cohen stated, "IMO next PV stretch keeps cold train coming in Eastern US up to the holidays."

The weather pattern is in "rinse, lather, repeat" mode or in #PolarVortex (PV) parlance, one good stretch deserves another. IMO next PV stretch keeps cold train coming in Eastern US up to the holidays. Also first ever N Hemisphere snowfall forecast in blog

