First Snow-Storm For I-95 Cities Forecasted This Week

A powerful winter storm blasted parts of the Midwest and Central U.S. over the weekend, triggering nearly 1,000 flight cancellations across major airport hubs. Now the focus shifts to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, more specifically the I-95 corridor, where the season's first measurable snowfall could hit from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The Weather Channel states that Winter Storm Chan could dump new snow on the Midwest and Great Lakes Monday into Monday night, before unleashing what's expected to be accumulating snowfall across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Tuesday into Wednesday.

Winter Storm likely next week: Hazardous travel, snow, & ice expected. Low pressure tracking through the Mid-Atlantic & Northeast may bring significant snow of >6" N/W of I-95. Treacherous icing possible in the Appalachians. Stay updated! pic.twitter.com/o03EzwTt6n — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) November 30, 2025

From Washington, D.C. to Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston, forecasts are already pointing to the chance of significant snow and icing.

Private forecaster NY NJ PA Weather provides wintery weather impacts for early next week:

An area of low pressure will move through the coastal waters from 8 AM Tuesday through 4 AM Wednesday with periods of snow to the northwest of the I-95 corridor, a wintry mix along the I-95 corridor, and rain on the immediate coast. Four zones to watch: ZONE 1: Periods of snow: 3–6" snow on all surfaces.

ZONE 2: Wintry Mix: 1–3" snow (mostly on cold surfaces)

ZONE 3: Rain/Snow: Trace–1" / 0.50"–1.00" rain

ZONE 4: Rain: 0.50" to 1.50"

Meteorologist Ben Noll warned that this coming week will be a very cold one, with a "lobe of the polar vortex may clip the northern United States from Wednesday to Friday."

Noll noted, "More than 50 million people are forecast to experience temperatures in the single digits or lower."

It's going to be frigid later this week 🥶



A lobe of the polar vortex may clip the northern United States from Wednesday to Friday.



More than 50 million people are forecast to experience temperatures in the single digits or lower.



Head to Miami to avoid it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vr4p8lujQ1 — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) November 30, 2025

