China Boosts U.S. Soybean Purchases Following Trump-Xi Trade Talks

Following President Donald Trump's postive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which cooled simmering trade tensions, produced key concessions, and set both economic superpowers on a path toward a potential deal as early as next week, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's briefing on Fox Business about China's commitment to purchase American soybeans and other agricultural products, new indications suggest that Beijing has begun ramping up its soybean purchases.

Bloomberg reports early Friday that Beijing has purchased at least four additional U.S. soybean cargoes - or about 250,000 tons of the bean - for delivery later this year and early 2026. This purchase was immediately made after the Trump-Xi summit on Thursday.

Large bulk carriers, filled to the brim with soybeans, are set to depart from ports in the Pacific Northwest and the Gulf of America for Chinese ports in the very near term.

President Trump announced that China would buy a "tremendous" volume of American soybeans as part of broader trade negotiations, while U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed on X that Beijing's commitment to purchase at least 12 million tons this year.

Bessent broke the soybean deal on Fox News' "Mornings with Maria" with Maria Bartiromo in early afternoon trading on Thursday. He said that China will purchase at least 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans per year for the next three years, with other countries expected to buy an additional 19 million metric tons, and that formal deal-signing could occur as soon as next week. He said China will begin by purchasing 12 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans this harvest season.

