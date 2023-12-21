In a post on X, Sao Paulo-based 'Dr. Simon Goddek' announced, "I am going to red-pill you about vegetable oils." In a detailed bullet point list, he outlined the potential health risks of cooking with vegetable oils.

To summarize Goddek's list, he noted that the extraction process for vegetable oils like canola, soybean, and corn oil involves unnatural methods such as high heat and chemical solvents, leading to oxidation and trans fats. These oils, a modern dietary phenomenon, have seen tremendous use since the early 1990s, paralleling the increase in chronic health issues.

He pointed out that Omega-6 fatty acids can cause chronic inflammation and are linked to autoimmune diseases due to an imbalance with Omega-3. Studies link diets high in vegetable oils to oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, genetic damage, and an increased risk of cancer and heart disease.

Goddek provided two notable studies that found significantly higher rates of heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular deaths in groups consuming high amounts of these oils.

"Remember, the key to a healthier life is understanding what you're putting into your body. Rethink your oil choices and opt for natural, minimally processed fats," Goddek concluded in the post that has gone viral.

Attached to Goddek's post is an image titled "The Hateful Eight":

Americans should be aware that mega-corporations controlling the nation's food supply have been force-feeding folks with junk food, one of the main contributors to the obesity crisis. This also impacts public health and is considered a national security threat, particularly regarding military readiness.

Folks need to ditch crime-ridden urban areas for rural communities and become their own food producer to break away from the government and mega-corporations that control the food supply.