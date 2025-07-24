Largest U.S. Power Grid Issues "Max Generation Alert"

America's largest power grid has issued a 'Maximum Generation Alert' and 'Load Management Alert' for Thursday, the third this summer, as extreme heat pushes power demand to the brink, with air conditioners running at full blast across its 13-state eastern U.S. service area.

"The alert is also targeted at transmission/generation owners, who then determine if any maintenance or testing on equipment can be deferred or canceled," PJM said, adding, "By deferring maintenance, the units stay online and continue to produce energy that is needed."

PJM posted on X that electricity usage is expected to reach 151,485 megawatts by 5 p.m. today (Eastern Time). The good news is that the grid has about 161,643 megawatts of spare capacity available. This spare capacity will act as a buffer to prevent rolling blackouts during peak evening usage.

Forecast peak #electricity usage for July 24 in #PJM region: 151,485 MW at 5 p.m. (Eastern); total scheduled capacity 161,643 MW (data as of 6 a.m.) — PJM Interconnection (@pjminterconnect) July 24, 2025

The unfolding story in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions is an alarming one for power grids.

Years of Democratic leadership at every level of government have pushed climate crisis propaganda that forced premature decarbonization of power grids by retiring stable fossil fuel power generation, swapping it for unstable solar and wind. Yet, there wasn't a perfect one-to-one swap, and this has led to a mix-and-match in base load power capacity versus demand - now colliding with a rapid boom in data center construction across the region, especially the power-hungry CIA data centers in Loudoun County, Virginia.

One of the biggest failures of grid management by Democrats who control much of the Mid-Atlantic area and Northeast states is that their climate crisis policies have directly resulted in power bill hyperinflation - the highest in the country.

This time, Democrats can't scapegoat climate change any longer for their massive failures, as the accountability monster lurks in the shadows. Their failed green push has led to fragile power grids - a genuine national security threat - as well as a power bill crisis already unfolding in Maryland.