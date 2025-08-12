Power Bill Crisis Sends Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's Approval Plummeting

The Democratic Party is in trouble over their beloved Maryland Governor Westley Watende Omari Moore, who is being positioned for the party's 2028 presidential run, as his polling numbers crater amid a tsunami of mounting crises.

"Governing is hard. Just ask Governor Wes Moore — plummeting 14 points in a year, scraping a dismal 50% approval in deep-blue Maryland," Change Annapolis, a bipartisan group of taxpayers, wrote in a post on X.

Change Annapolis continued, "Marylanders are tired of his presidential vanity tour, crushing tax hikes, and an energy crisis of his own making," adding, "He's polling worse than O'Malley and Glendening at this point in their terms."

Gov. Moore and his team of leftist radicals are running Annapolis into the ground, fueling a series of crises: a fiscal disaster and massive deficit, crushing tax hikes (setting the stage for a continued resident exodus to GOP-led states), an open-door haven for criminal illegal aliens, crime-ridden streets across major metros, and, worst of all, what's now being formally acknowledged: a full-blown "manufactured" power crisis.

This energy crisis, a direct byproduct of failed green policies (in combination with AI data centers), has ignited power bill hyperinflation, hammering both poor and wealthy households while financially crushing mom-and-pop businesses.

The first sign of the Democratic Party's panic over Moore's sliding poll numbers was in June, after a network of dark-money-funded NGOs purchased ad space on local radio stations and launched a propaganda brainwashing campaign to quell the growing wave of dissent surfacing across the state.

Far-Left Panic: Dark Money NGO Floods Baltimore Airwaves With Propaganda To Save Governor https://t.co/UBLdVX7fXf — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 28, 2025

In recent weeks, Moore has played the blame game, telling constituents that power bill hyperinflation is the direct result of the regional grid operator, PJM. Yet it was Democrats in the state that championed failed globalist "green" policies that led to the premature retirement of reliable fossil fuel power generation for intermittent solar and wind, leaving the grid more fragile than ever.

It's an unbelievable disgrace what the Democrats have done to the people of this state. https://t.co/ogqeCHafQQ — Robin Grammer (@RobinGrammer) August 11, 2025

... and residents found out on Monday afternoon about just how fragile the grid has become with all that fossil fuel spare capacity taken offline after hours of blackout power threats across central Maryland.

"Prepare Now": Substation Failure Puts Baltimore At Risk Of "Widespread" Blackout https://t.co/pCbEvuXk7P — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 11, 2025

The Maryland Freedom Caucus described yesterday's blackout threat as "a direct result of radical, extremist energy policies from Maryland Democrats and Governor Wes Moore, which are driving reliable power plants toward closure and leaving our grid on the brink."

In recent weeks, the Trump administration threw Democrats in the state a massive political lifeline to prevent rolling blackouts by granting a 90-day emergency waiver allowing the H.A. Wagner power plant to exceed pollution limits during peak energy hours.

The exploding power bill crisis in Maryland, in the era of AI data centers, should have never existed if responsible lawmakers in Annapolis hadn't enacted foolish energy policies that retired stable fossil fuel power generation over some alleged climate crisis.

The accountability monster has now been released in the state - and this has so far shown up in sliding poll numbers for Moore - that could get a whole lot worse if power bills continue marching higher.

We've got some bad news.

In one year, this will be the most popular chart on this site pic.twitter.com/h93gWXMoNL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 11, 2025

What a mess! And it will only get worse.