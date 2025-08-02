Democrats Spark "Manufactured Power Crisis" In Maryland As Left Begins To Panic

Maryland's deepening energy crisis and the resulting hyperinflation in power bill costs that have steamrolled working-class families are a stark reminder of why local elections matter. It's also a case study in what happens when one-party rule goes unchecked. Under far-left Democratic leadership, the state has been so epically mismanaged that it now faces multiple cascading crises, whether fiscal, energy-related, or tied to illegal aliens or violent crime.

Last week marked a significant inflection point for the panicking Maryland Democratic Party, which can no longer ignore the power bill crisis.

Governor Wes Moore, speaking from a swanky vineyard in northern Baltimore County, was forced to address the crisis and now has blamed skyrocketing power bills on the regional grid operator, PJM.

Moore's claim that PJM is somehow responsible for Maryland's power crisis is a masterclass in political deflection.

'Slap in the face': MD Gov. Wes Moore told me yesterday that he is going to pursue legal challenges against PJM, the region's grid operator, for skyrocketing electricity bills. When I asked if his energy policies are to blame, he said PJM "continues to thwart" new power plants. pic.twitter.com/zPhBqrgtkl — Gary M. Collins (@realgarycollins) July 29, 2025

What's actually happened is that Moore and the Democratic Party have championed failed globalist "green" policies that led to the premature retirement of reliable fossil fuel power generation across the state for intermittent solar and wind, leaving the grid more fragile than ever. Meanwhile, baseload capacity has stagnated, forcing the state to import a significant portion of its electricity from neighboring states just to keep up with the soaring demand driven by data centers, EVs, and reshoring efforts.

The power crisis is entirely self-inflicted and a result of failed green policies pushed by far-left state and local officials wearing climate-crisis blinders. These crazed leftists have no business managing the state's energy infrastructure, let alone its future.

Local TV station WBFF Fox Baltimore's Gary Collins spoke with Maryland Del. Ryan Nawrocki, a Republican representing Baltimore County, who called the energy crisis in the state "manufactured" by failed green policies of the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Maryland Del. Ryan Nawrocki, a Republican representing Baltimore County, said he believes Gov. Wes Moore is trying to shift blame for rising energy costs caused by his green energy agenda and progressive policies enacted by the Maryland General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/P2wMG2ttd6 — Gary M. Collins (@realgarycollins) July 29, 2025

Our reporting makes one thing clear: the power bill crisis is a political disaster for Moore and the Democrats. The optics are terrible, and worse, they have no real plan to fix the crisis. Instead, they're deflecting blame onto PJM. But let's be very honest with readers, anyone paying attention saw this trainwreck coming from a mile away:

State Democrats had to call in their dark-money funded NGO network to flood the airwaves with propaganda in a desperate attempt to quell growing dissent over the power bill crisis and the broader turmoil unfolding...

GOP (or America First) strategists in Maryland, and every state run by far-left Democrats, should take note: hammering the Democrats on their failed green policies is a winning angle. These policies are directly fueling economic pain for the working poor. It's not a complicated strategy.

Can't make this up: Democrats in Maryland were too focused on condoms for kids rather than actually resolving their own power crisis.

Condoms for Kindergarteners — this is the priority of @mddems. Rather than supplying the grid with more power and lowering electric bills, or giving children stuck in failed schools a better option, Annapolis Democrats want to put condoms in kindergarten classrooms. Sad. pic.twitter.com/rpBog5jkgd — Mark Fisher (@fisher4maryland) February 21, 2025

