"You're Welcome": Pennsylvania Boasts About Saving 'Green' Maryland From Near Power Grid Collapse

Pennsylvania State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) wrote in a late Monday Facebook post that the state's surplus electricity supplies were exported to Maryland during Monday's peak demand surge, as temperatures in the region approached 100°F. She credited Pennsylvania's stable power grid with preventing a blackout crisis in "our 'green energy' neighbor - Maryland." As we've reported on several occasions, far-left climate Marxists running Maryland have mismanaged the grid, which now teeters on the verge of a Spain-style blackout disaster if outside energy imports are not secured.

"Just a friendly note to our "green energy" neighbor - Maryland: You're welcome," Sen. Phillips-Hill wrote in the post.

She said, "During this heat wave, Maryland consumers demand a lot more energy than it generates. If it was not for Pennsylvania - it would be lights out and air conditioning off," adding, "This is another reminder that Maryland should work on supporting (and not shutting down) baseload energy generation rather than require farmers in Southern York County to give up pristine farmland to construct more transmission lines."

Not even two weeks ago, a top official at Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), a local utility with 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers, warned that rolling power blackouts could soon become a regular feature in the state due to a rapidly alarming mismatch between total power capacity on the grid and soaring demand.

As per The Baltimore Sun:

Regular rolling blackouts could become reality for Baltimore-area residents if a lack of energy supplied to the power grid remains unaddressed, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company Vice President Electric Operations Steven Singh warned. BGE has worked during the last two decades to lessen the number of short-term loads shed events, Singh said, but rolling blackouts — during which power is disconnected from some segments of the community when the grid remains viable — could be implemented if power demand continues to exceed supply. "It's a huge concern," Singh said. "It's a clear and present issue." At a recent round table at the University of Maryland … We have a supply and demand issue." Singh also shared larger concerns with energy shortages that may result as the energy transition away from coal-fired power plants continues, and electric vehicle ownership grows. He said one factor that impacts the region is an increase in data centers — reliant on huge, power-hungry server infrastructure. Regular rolling blackouts could become a reality for Baltimore-area residents, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company Vice President of Electric Operations Steven Singh said.



Storms and other large-scale weather events are the main reason for outages, while blackouts are caused by a… pic.twitter.com/O0nmbpxXFQ — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 9, 2025

We first highlighted Maryland's deepening power crisis in August 2024, citing a Goldman Sachs note circulated to institutional clients:

Also noted:

At the heart of the crisis is the state's Democratic leadership, which has masqueraded as efficient managers but are, in reality, far-left climate Marxists. Disastrous "green" policies are plunging the state into yet another crisis.

Maryland needs to wake up to the reality that local elections matter. Power bills are spiraling out of control because Democrats in the state are more focused on Marxist-style reparations schemes to fleece taxpayers, overtaxing residents, having margaritas with illegal aliens, diverting public funds to migrants, pushing radical woke agendas, attempting to install condom machines in elementary schools, and advancing degrowth green policies.

Condoms for Kindergarteners — this is the priority of @mddems. Rather than supplying the grid with more power and lowering electric bills, or giving children stuck in failed schools a better option, Annapolis Democrats want to put condoms in kindergarten classrooms. Sad. pic.twitter.com/rpBog5jkgd — Mark Fisher (@fisher4maryland) February 21, 2025

Far-left Governor Wes Moore—whom Democrats are eyeing as a future presidential candidate—has steered Maryland into multiple crises. Remember, activists in managerial roles often lack the experience to govern effectively, instead focusing on advancing their ideological agendas. The result is a state in rapid decline—mismanaged policies, soaring costs, and growing frustration among residents. It's no surprise that Marylanders are packing up and leaving in search of better-run Red States.