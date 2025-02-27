Maryland Democrats "Clearly In Denial" As State Faces Twin Crises

Television magnate David Smith's purchase of The Baltimore Sun last year has reshaped the paper's editorial direction, focusing on crime coverage in Brandon Scott's crime-ridden Baltimore City and critiquing Maryland's radical Democratic leadership in Annapolis. Under Smith's ownership, the newspaper has intensified its scrutiny of radical progressive policies, contributing to twin economic and energy crises . Further exacerbating Maryland's challenges, the Department of Government Efficiency's downsizing of the federal bureaucracy is expected to spark significant economic headwinds for a state (such as credit downgrade) that relies heavily on federal workers and lacks any real sizeable private-sector economy.

The absurdity in the sanctuary state that prioritizes illegal aliens and transgenders was realized in recent days when radical leftist lawmakers in Annapolis prioritized a bill to install condom machines in elementary schools. These unaccountable politicians purposely overlooked solving the energy crisis that is bankrupting Marylanders at a shocking rate. According to local outlet WMAR, out of 1.3 million power customers in Central Maryland, more than 264,000 are behind on their bills.

Maryland Democrats are pushing a bill to put VENDING MACHINE CONDOMS in KINDERGARTEN



Literally beyond parody pic.twitter.com/Ynd5X15vzP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 26, 2025

In addition, far-left Gov. Wes Moore is well over his head as he struggles with a budget crisis and death spiral that threatens to push the state into a "deep recession."

Maryland's Death Spiral: Reckless Democratic Lawmakers Spark Budget Crisis Fears As "Deep Recession" Looms https://t.co/reReKpxTsN — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 28, 2024

Returning to Smith's transformation of The Baltimore Sun, which now delivers quality commentary on local politics that Marylanders actually want to read instead of years of toxic wokeism, a guest op-ed by House Minority Leader Jason Buckel (R) and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy (R) titled "Democrats Don't Have Answers for Maryland's Energy Crisis" highlights Maryland Democrats are "clearly in denial" that their policies have backfired and risks the Illinois 2.0 moment.

How times have changed for the local paper - now offering readers critical op-eds on Democrats:

Many Democrats in Annapolis — from the governor to the House and Senate leadership — are clearly in denial. First, we saw it with the budget deficit — some Democrats attempt to blame former Gov. Larry Hogan, and others insist that the $10 billion Blueprint for Maryland's Future plan has not contributed to the shortfall. Now, as Maryland's ratepayers are getting crushed under the weight of high electricity costs, Maryland Democrats are, in the governor's case, ignoring the problem or, in the case of the General Assembly, feigning shock, blaming others and offering false "fixes." For many years, Maryland ratepayers have been the metaphorical frog in the pot of water. Through their reckless environmental policies that sacrifice our ratepayers on the altar of clean energy, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly has been gradually increasing the pressure on energy prices. Now, those rates have spiked at a time of increased usage, and our ratepayers are finding themselves in boiling-hot water. In response to the outcry from families crushed by high energy bills, those who have advocated for the foolish policies responsible for these rate hikes have offered a series of measures they claim will provide affordable, reliable energy to lower utility bills. That sounds great, but the reality is these measures do not achieve any of those goals — they merely double down on Maryland's green energy obsession that got us here in the first place. The Next Generation Energy Act (H.B. 1035) declares the state's support for nuclear energy while offering no incentives for nuclear investment and discouraging new nuclear projects with expensive labor construction requirements and unnecessary DEI policies that do nothing to reduce energy costs. It also includes provisions for natural gas plants, but only those with a long-term plan to convert to hydrogen or biofuel, making the projects less feasible and more costly. These policies won't provide immediate or long-term relief to ratepayers. Another of the Democratic leadership's bills, the Renewable Energy Certainty Act (H.B. 1036), furthers the push for more solar farms but restricts local governments' ability to manage them. It also makes rooftop solar systems more expensive by adding regulatory burdens on both systems and installers, ultimately doing nothing to help ratepayers reduce their energy bills. The Energy Resource Adequacy and Planning Act (H.B. 1037) expands state government to create the Integrated Resource Planning Office within the Public Service Commission (PSC) tasked with developing a 25-year comprehensive energy forecast. The bill also requires the PSC to adopt regulations requiring power companies to develop an integrated resource plan. While increased planning may be a good idea, the priority of this measure is clean energy, while affordable rates are again an afterthought. This is yet another piece of legislation that places the needs of Maryland's families and businesses after the needs of Maryland's Democratic leaders to please the ever-present green movement in Annapolis. Over the last six years, Maryland has lost 6,000 megawatts of energy generation through the closure of fossil fuel power plants, not including the pending closures of Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner power plants. Over that time Maryland has only gained 1,600 megawatts of new energy generation. Maryland imports over 40% of our energy needs from out-of-state locations. This energy deficit has been exacerbated by a demand surge brought on by the electrification policies pushed by the Democratic leadership, who simply ignore the benefit of natural gas and other proven energy sources. Nothing in the leadership's plan makes any of this better. The hard reality is that providing immediate rate relief to Marylanders in the short term is a daunting task. This problem was created over many years with the passage of numerous pieces of reckless legislation. Significant damage has been done to our energy market and it will take time and willingness to reverse these policies and even longer to bring new energy generation online. The best way to end Maryland's energy crisis is to end our obsession with green energy and its impossible and expensive goals. The members of the House Republican Caucus are offering numerous initiatives to end Maryland's expensive green energy addiction. This includes legislation exempting public safety buildings from green energy requirements, prohibiting state and local governments from increasing energy costs through frivolous global warming lawsuits, limiting the provisions of the Climate Solutions Now Act to the extent economically practicable, and eliminating costly "green energy" subsidies that show up on your utility bill. We all want clean energy — but people have to be able to afford it. Until that day comes, all options have to be on the table.

Local lawmakers Buckel and Pippy, who penned the op-ed, should've added a section about the DOGE-related disaster coming down the pipe that will likely create even larger headaches for the state locked in a dangerous death spiral.

As we've previously noted, our recent conversation with a large asset management firm in the region revealed the state's dire fiscal situation and how their clients are being told not to add Maryland munis to their bond portfolio. Some clients are being advised to find residency in conservative states amid fears Democrats will enact out-of-control tax hikes as the state implodes.

What a shitstorm. This is what happens when leftist activists run the state - not actual managers - everything turns to shit.