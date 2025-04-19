Why Is Maryland Senator Defending MS-13 Gangbanger While State Falls Apart

GOP analyst Scott Jennings appeared on CNN late Friday, weighing in on the mounting backlash slapping Democrats in the face this past week after far-left Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador on the taxpayers' dime—where he met at a resort with a violent Salvadoran national recently deported from the United States.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹 pic.twitter.com/r6VWc6Fjtn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

"Listening to Van Hollen explaining how you came to be sipping margaritas with an MS-13 gangbanger who had lived illegally in the United States for 14 years before he was finally deported - you're losing - you're losing optically - you're losing politically - and I assume the people of Maryland are wondering: Why doesn't this guy [senator] work this hard for us as he does for this guy [Salvadoran national]," Jennings said.

Jennings has a great point: Why is the far-left senator working overtime for a deported gangbanger while Maryland implodes financially under Democratic leadership?

Maryland Democrats, sitting high in their Annapolis castle, appear completely detached from the state's deteriorating financial condition.

Earlier this year, these far-left activists masquerading as politicians focused on pushing a bill to install condom machines in elementary schools; more recently, they passed legislation to establish a reparations committee aimed at advancing toxic Marxist ideology. These activist politicians have failed Marylanders as the crises pile up:

A worsening power crisis driven by failed green policies,

a massive budget deficit ,

looming credit downgrades ,

rising recession risks ,

violent crime ,

illegal alien mess ,

a broken state economy ,

the threat of a population exodus ,

and the looming tsunami of tax hikes.

Van Hollen's action has made one thing clear: illegal aliens > "Maryland First" or "America First" — and that's precisely the problem with today's rudderless Democratic Party. They've failed to grasp how the Overton Window dramatically shifted last year toward putting the nation first and restoring national security.

"Maryland Man"

Jennings concluded: "The American people elected Trump to deport illegal aliens. They especially elected him to deport people who are affiliated with very violent, transnational gangs that we now characterize as terrorist organizations. The American people are behind the president. And Democrats like Van Hollen look ridiculous, standing up him [MS-13 gangbanger] more than he stands up for the people of the United States of America."

Joined @cnn tonight after listening to a clip of @ChrisVanHollen explaining that he wasn’t actually sipping margaritas in El Salvador with an MS-13 gangbanger who, until recently, was living illegally in the US for 14 years! What a joke. pic.twitter.com/FK0RWWsU9O — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 19, 2025

