Maryland Dems Lose All Sense Of Reality: Focus On Condoms For Kids, Reparations As Crises Pile Up

Democratic lawmakers in Maryland are once again attempting to fleece taxpayers with another money-grabbing scheme, all while remaining in denial about a series of crises unfolding across the state. These unaccountable far-left politicians, tasked with upholding policies promoting public well-being, economic stability, and social order, have largely failed taxpayers.

Despite the worsening power crisis, deficit crisis, migrant crisis, crime crisis, and Doge-related downturn set to impact two Maryland counties that border DC, including Montgomery and Prince George's counties, Maryland Democrats have recently focused their efforts on pushing a bill (bill died in MD Senate last week) to install condom machines in elementary schools.

Maryland Democrats are pushing a bill to put VENDING MACHINE CONDOMS in KINDERGARTEN



It gets even better.

Rather than addressing the 264,000 residents in central Maryland struggling with overdue power bills—driven sky-high by disastrous de-growth "green" policies pushed by Democrats—the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus has prioritized their efforts not to solve the multi-crisis shitstorm for cash-strapped households and a state imploding financially that risks a credit rating downgrade - but instead establish the Maryland Reparations Commission to study historical inequality of African descendants in the state.

Bill SB 587 would establish a committee to examine how Democrats can fleece taxpayers some more - not happy with wasting millions on 'climate change' initiatives that have sparked a power crisis, the greed factor with these unaccountable power hungry lawmakers is off the charts. These politicians want the committee to examine the periods of Reconstruction from 1865 to 1965 and then determine how much taxpayer funds should be doled out.

"We do events all across the state, and one of the themes has always come back from Black Marylanders that it's past time for Maryland to address the issue of reparations," said Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Montgomery) said last month during a briefing on the bill, adding, "The bill creates a commission to study various proposals on how we address the harms of enslavement."

Reparations align with Marxist principles in supporting wealth redistribution based on historical grievances rather than individual merit. Marxist ideology emphasizes class struggle, wealth redistribution, and state intervention, exactly what Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George's) and Del. Aletheia McCaskill (D-Baltimore County), the lead sponsors of SB 587, are doing.

Del. Aletheia McCaskill (D-Baltimore County)

Ultimately, reparations are not about economic empowerment but about political control—fleecing taxpayers to push Marxist agendas rather than solving real problems for all Marylanders, regardless of race, such as the power crisis and economic shitstorm unfolding.