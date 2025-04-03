Far-Left Maryland Lawmakers Pass Reparations Bill While Financial Crisis Looms

Far-left Maryland lawmakers, sitting high in their Annapolis castle, are completely detached from reality. They masquerade as public servants but are merely progressive activists who cannot govern properly. Instead of addressing the state's incoming financial crisis and worsening power crisis, these woke lawmakers have focused on condoms for kids and other disastrous left-wing policies. It's as if these politicians are sabotaging the state...

Democrats in the state have been spending taxpayer monies like drunken sailors, driving the state to the brink of a financial crisis marked by a $3.2 billion deficit, heightened credit downgrade risk, and a worsening power crisis. Compounding the situation, DOGE-related cuts to the bloated federal bureaucracy threaten to trigger a devastating recession in the state, whose economy is mainly dependent on the federal government and produces little value in the private economy.

On Wednesday, instead of addressing the mounting problems, Democratic lawmakers passed a bill in a 101–36 vote to establish a commission tasked with studying and recommending potential reparations for slavery and the lasting effects of racial discrimination in the state.

The bill now heads to far-left Gov. Wes Moore's desk, who has previously said he will consider signing the statewide reparations commission. Remember, Moore is being primed by the Democratic Party for a presidential bid in the upcoming elections. However, he has already been accused of stolen valor.

"I have said and long stated that the history of racism in this state is real," Moore previously stated, adding that the impacts "are still very much being felt and they've been structurally felt within the state of Maryland."

The governor and Democratic leadership in Annapolis are in over their heads when it comes to effectively managing the state. The reason is simple: they're activists, not managers.

Instead, these activist leaders are steering Maryland like a drunk driver on a busy highway—crashing into everything in sight while barreling toward a cliff. That cliff is a looming financial crisis, driven by reckless spending and further compounded by DOGE-related cuts.

The Democrats in Annapolis have no solutions to save the state. Actually, they do - it's taxes, taxes, and more taxes, such as a proposed service tax, and, more recently, a "sleeping tax," as we joked. "Is a Thinking Tax Next? "

Instead of addressing real crises—while tens of thousands, if not over 100,000, residents struggle with skyrocketing power bills caused by backfiring green policies—these lawmakers recently thought it was a good use of time to debate about installing vending machines filled with condoms for children.

Maryland Democrats are pushing a bill to put VENDING MACHINE CONDOMS in KINDERGARTEN



Maryland's current direction is disastrous and will likely spark an exodus of residents and businesses.

A large asset manager based in the state has already told us they're advising clients against investing in Maryland municipal bonds —and are encouraging clients living in the imploding state to relocate .