"Another Reason To Leave": Top Maryland Power Official Warns Of Regular Rolling Blackouts

Democratic lawmakers in Annapolis have finally done it.

Their chronic mismanagement has steered Maryland straight into a power crisis. The state's fragile grid is now teetering on the edge of crisis, paving the way for blackouts that could soon rival those seen in Spain or California.

"There's an acute misalignment between supply and demand for electricity in Maryland," said BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos. "In short, we don't have enough power plants to meet the energy demand."

A top official at Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), a local utility with 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers, warned that rolling power blackouts could soon become a regular feature in the state due to a rapidly alarming mismatch between total power capacity on the grid and soaring demand.

Maryland Democrats' excessive, targeted taxation on in-state fossil fuel energy producers has forced multiple plants to shut down.



High energy bills and the expected rolling blackouts are a policy choice by Democrats.

As per The Baltimore Sun:

Regular rolling blackouts could become reality for Baltimore-area residents if a lack of energy supplied to the power grid remains unaddressed, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company Vice President Electric Operations Steven Singh warned. BGE has worked during the last two decades to lessen the number of short-term loads shed events, Singh said, but rolling blackouts — during which power is disconnected from some segments of the community when the grid remains viable — could be implemented if power demand continues to exceed supply. "It's a huge concern," Singh said. "It's a clear and present issue." At a recent round table at the University of Maryland … We have a supply and demand issue." Singh also shared larger concerns with energy shortages that may result as the energy transition away from coal-fired power plants continues, and electric vehicle ownership grows. He said one factor that impacts the region is an increase in data centers — reliant on huge, power-hungry server infrastructure.

Regular rolling blackouts could become a reality for Baltimore-area residents, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company Vice President of Electric Operations Steven Singh said.



Storms and other large-scale weather events are the main reason for outages, while blackouts are caused by a

We first highlighted Maryland's deepening power crisis in August 2024, citing a Goldman Sachs note circulated to institutional clients:

Also noting:

At the heart of the crisis is the Democratic leadership in the state, consisting of activists who masquerade as efficient managers. Yet they're far from efficient while wearing climate crisis blinders and pushing through disastrous "green" policies—shuttering coal-fired power plants without bringing sufficient new capacity online. All this comes amid surging power demand driven by AI data centers (read here), EV adoption, and re-shoring of industrial operations in the region.

And because of this epic mismanagement by far-left lawmakers, Marylanders are suffering from the worst power bill crisis in a generation, with 25% of Maryland households unable to pay an energy bill in the past 12 months.

For those living in Maryland. Welcome to California. Just wait for the exodus of residents, it's already beginning. We've informed readers multiple times that a large asset manager in the state has instructed its clients not to buy Maryland muni bonds and to leave the state.

As for those in the area. Time to buy a generator.