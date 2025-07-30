Maryland Democrats Scramble As Green Energy Agenda Sparks Power Bill Hyperinflation 

Democratic leaders across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have really done it this time. Their reckless decarbonization agenda is backfiring spectacularly, driving power prices to some of the highest in the nation and financially crushing the very working-class families they claim to champion.

In Maryland, Democrats and Gov. Wes Moore have been scrambling to deflect growing dissent (even unleashing dark money NGOs to flood radio waves with propaganda) in the state as power bill costs erupt.

The problem in Annapolis is that radical left-wing Democrats have controlled the state for decades. These aren't stewards of good governance; they're far-left activists masquerading as competent leaders. Under their watch, Maryland is drifting toward total disaster, with power crisis, ballooning deficits, crime-infested cities and counties, and sanctuary state chaos. It's like watching the captain of the Titanic steer full speed toward the iceberg.

Democrats are anything but "Maryland First." Instead, they're obsessed with globalist green energy policies (and globalist open borders) that have transformed the local grid into an unstable mess, rivaling that of a third-world country. This green sabotage comes just as AI data centers are coming online in droves. Yet state Democrats, blinded by their climate crisis woke vision, fail to grasp the disaster that has already arrived: an epic massive mismatch between skyrocketing energy demand for EVs, AI data centers, and other electrification trends and stagnate baseload capacity, all while they recklessly shut down fossil fuel generators.

Local media outlet Fox Baltimore reported earlier this week that Gov. Moore bashed the grid operator in the region, PJM, indicating it was the grid operator responsible for blocking new power plants and raising power bills.

'Slap in the face': MD Gov. Wes Moore told me yesterday that he is going to pursue legal challenges against PJM, the region's grid operator, for skyrocketing electricity bills. When I asked if his energy policies are to blame, he said PJM "continues to thwart" new power plants. pic.twitter.com/zPhBqrgtkl — Gary M. Collins (@realgarycollins) July 29, 2025

Yet this is far from the truth...

According to Maryland Del. Ryan Nawrocki, R-Baltimore County, he said the Moores' threats against PJM and claims PJM is blocking new power plant development are "absurd."

"PJM wants more supply on the grid. That's what their job is," Nawrocki said, adding, "What's ultimately behind surging prices is closing power plants and trying to bring on unaffordable and unrealistic energy ideas like offshore wind — that's what's causing the surge in pricing in Maryland."

"When you don't have a plan, you have to make it someone else's fault," Nawrocki added.

The problem with Moore is that he's not an effective leader, just another Democratic Party activist, reciting the scripted lines of "green is good" and "fossil fuels are bad" to appease the leftist billionaires and position himself for a 2028 presidential run.

Moore and the Democratic Party's terrible decision-making comes at the expense of residents in the state, now reeling from some of the most expensive power costs in the nation.

What we're witnessing is a power crisis unfolding across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, as green energy policies spectacularly backfire.

Last month, Pennsylvania boasted about saving Maryland's power grid from near collapse:

Now, as electricity bills soar, Democrats are scrambling to shift the blame. But voters aren't buying it this time. It's time to hold Gov. Moore and the Democratic Party accountable for their green energy failures and the financial hardship caused by out-of-control power bills, starting at the ballot box.