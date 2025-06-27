A local journalist at Fox Baltimore is starting to dive into the same rabbit hole we've explored for years—tracing the dark money networks funneling cash into left-wing nonprofits tied to the Democratic Party machine. Whether it's funding anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles or quietly backing political campaigns, the funding network is vast, coordinated, and often concealed behind leftist law firms that create a web of pop-up nonprofit organizations.

Gary Collins of Fox Baltimore and the Baltimore Sun recently flagged a mysterious multi-week propaganda blitz—radio ads flooding the airwaves across the Baltimore metro area with praise for far-left Gov. Wes Moore's supposedly 'stellar' economy. Collins noted that the campaign is now expanding to television.

The commercial, funded by America Works USA—a dark money-funded nonprofit affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association (DGA)—promotes Moore's potentially misleading claims of economic growth, job creation, and a budget surplus.

Even Democrats in the state dispute these claims. Ed Hale, a Democrat and former banker who founded the defunct 1st Mariner Bank, called the entire ad misleading, citing Maryland's first credit downgrade in half a century and other economic setbacks.

Republican Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready labeled the ad a major economic distortion funded by a DGA-aligned group using dark money.

"I think it's fear that they've touched the third rail, they passed and signed the largest tax increase in the history of the state of Maryland," Ready said, adding, "Whether you're a middle-class family, whether you're wealthy, or whether you're poor, you're paying more under Wes Moore."

According to public records, America Works is just one spoke in the Democratic Party's massive network of affiliated NGOs waging an informational war on the American people.

The timing of the ad is no coincidence—it comes as the governor faces growing backlash over his mismanagement of the state. From Maryland's deteriorating credit rating and ballooning budget deficit to sweeping tax hikes, a hiring freeze for state workers, violent crime, and a power bill crisis in the sanctuary state overwhelmed by illegal aliens, the headlines have been anything but flattering.

The ads may be part of the Democratic Party's effort to counter growing negative sentiment through propaganda warfare—or an information war targeting Marylanders' minds - think of it as an informational matrix. The goal is simple: flood the airwaves with narrative-shaping content to drown out dissent. That's how the political game is played.

Here's Gary Collins' full report:

. . .