Common sense has returned, and the adults are back in the White House. This time, they are not wearing toxic "climate-crisis blinders" that de-growth the economy, spark inflation, and push power grids into near points of failure with unreliable green energy. As "The Next AI Trade" unleashes massive power demand from data centers, electric vehicles, and other electrification trends through the decade's end and into 2030, electricity will have to become reliable and cheaper.

To achieve this, PJM Interconnection—which coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity and ensures power supplies for 65 million people across all or parts of 13 Eastern and Midwestern US states, as well as Washington, DC—will analyze 50 new projects aimed at improving grid stability in April, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission stated in an order on Tuesday. Bloomberg was the first to report this.

Forget solar and wind—PJM will prioritize massive natural gas generators in upcoming projects to ensure grid stability and lower power costs, which is one of the mandates the American people gave the president. These proposed projects will join 55 gigawatts of legacy projects, including batteries and renewables, all set for review this spring.

The urgent move comes less than one month after PJM issued a Level 1 emergency and "Maximum Generation Alert" across the grid, as the polar vortex caused heating demand to surge.

FERC said last year that PJM warned of "resource adequacy concerns" on the grid after a surge in new data center construction and other electrification trends, including electric vehicles and on-shoring.

"PJM is in grave danger of not having enough generation to meet demand," Commissioners David Rosner and Willie Phillips wrote in a statement.

Remember what Goldman noted about the Mid-Atlantic power crisis...

Goldman Says Mid-Atlantic Power Prices "Finally Caught Up To AI Data Center Load Growth Story" https://t.co/6BInBek7Zz — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 4, 2024

So, how did we arrive at the point where grids have become unstable and power costs are soaring?

Well, radical leftists—under the guise of tackling the climate crisis—pushed de-growth policies, promoting a single solution: buying green technology from China (seems sus). The result has fueled inflation and raised serious concerns about grid stability.

One can't help but ask whether these policies deliberately sabotaged the US economy while China continued to bring record amounts of coal plants online. America First lawmakers should inquire on Capitol Hill whether America was being weakened from within.

NatGas generators are crucial to restoring stability and lowering power costs to shore up the grid.

When it comes to achieving real grid decarbonization while maintaining stability, we highlighted the nuclear theme back in December 2020 with our note: "Buy Uranium: Is This The Beginning Of The Next ESG Craze" .