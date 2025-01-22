PJM Grid Declares "Max Generation Alert" As Polar Vortex Unleashes Mini Ice Age

Global warming alarmists, such as Greta Thunberg, Al Gore, and the entire Democratic Party (and their far-left MSM cheerleaders), have been awfully quiet as parts of the Lower 48 experience what feels like a "mini ice age."

Doesn't Fit MSM Narrative: Parts Of US Could Rival Coldest January Since 1977 https://t.co/SX9C2nR7AZ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 18, 2025

A blizzard blanketed regions from Texas to Florida on Tuesday, while a polar vortex continues funneling Arctic air into the eastern half of the US, sending heating demand through the roof and placing power grids on high alert.

PJM Interconnection, which coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity and ensures power supplies for 65 million people in all or parts of 13 eastern and Midwest US states and DC, issued a Level 1 emergency and "Maximum Generation Alert."

PJM anticipates that electricity demand across its power grid footprint today will approach its all-time winter peak of 143,295 MW, last recorded on February 20, 2015.

The alert was issued ahead of "continued cold conditions" and "energy demand expected Wednesday and an increased amount of electricity being exported to neighboring regions, who are also experiencing the extreme winter weather," PJM wrote in a statement.

"The alert also serves to notify neighboring regions that exports of electricity outside of the PJM footprint may need to be curtailed and they should plan accordingly," PJM explained.

PJM added color to what a Level 1 alert means:

"When a grid operator foresees or is experiencing conditions where all available resources are committed to meet electricity load, firm transactions, and reserve commitments, and is concerned about sustaining its required contingency reserves," adding, "to notify external systems that sales may need to be recalled."

According to Bloomberg data, the average Lower 48 temperatures have averaged well below a 30-year trend for much of January.

"Over 40 million people are experiencing temperatures at or below 0ºF this morning, and 10 million are at or below -10ºF...incredible," private weather forecaster BAMWX meteorologist Kirk Hinz wrote on X.

Over 40 million people are experiencing temperatures at or below 0ºF this morning, and 10 million are at or below -10ºF...incredible.



Cold temperature records being broken from Mexico to California, Washington, Minnesota to the East Coast.#natgas #Energy #oott pic.twitter.com/WiQ7x6oA0s — Kirk 🇺🇸 Hinz | BAM ⚡️Weather (@Met_khinz) January 21, 2025

BAMWX forecasted "another blast of winter arrives to start February."

After a brief period of moderation the overnight GEFS says another blast of Winter arrives to start February. pic.twitter.com/LAg1hnxi2c — BAM Weather (BAMWX) (@bamwxcom) January 21, 2025

As for the Mid-Atlantic region, Goldman warned late last year that new AI data centers were creating capacity constraints on the grid.

Goldman Says Mid-Atlantic Power Prices "Finally Caught Up To AI Data Center Load Growth Story" https://t.co/6BInBek7Zz — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 4, 2024

Latest reporting on the polar vortex and energy markets:

Just how fragile are power grids? We'll find out this week.